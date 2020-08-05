WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Her Gamer Cred With Overwatch Cosplay

WWE's Zelina Vega is a force to be reckoned with within the roster of Monday Night Raw, banding together with other wrestlers to carve out a place for themselves in the weekly event, and the Diva is proving herself to also be a "DVa" by sharing a photo of her cosplay from the popular video game known as Overwatch. In a world where First Person Shooters is easily one of the biggest genres in video games, Overwatch was able to set itself apart by belnding a unique art style with some amazing powers given to each player.

Overwatch was made by the amazing video game studio of Blizzard, first debuting in 2016 and opening up a world to players of both heroes and villains that were fighting in a future where technology has definitely changed the landscape. DVa is the "gamer" of Overwatch, saddling into a larger than life mech suit that is able to blast away at opponents with the guns strapped to its arms. Zelina Vega, in the past, has shared a number of different cosplays such as DC Comics' Catwoman, Jade from Mortal Kombat, and Vega from Street Fighter, showing off her love of nerdy pop culture time and time again!

Zelina Vega shared the Overwatch Cosplay via her Official Instagram Account, sharing her love of the video game medium and adding "cosplayer" to her resume on top of the likes of professional wrestler and Twitch partner, proving she is definitely a woman of many talents:

Overwatch itself has continued to release new updates and characters since debuting years ago, and a sequel to the popular series has already been confirmed by the company of Blizzard, though a set release date has yet to be revealed for the return of this unique super hero team and its villains.

