Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Rises From The Grave With Shizuka

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead has been one of the biggest new anime arrivals of the year. Following the story of Akira Tendo as he finds himself neck-deep in a zombie apocalypse, the anime protagonist is relieved that he no longer has to go to work and sets out to check off everything from his new bucket list. Despite suffering from some major delays, Zom 100 has certainly found a fan base with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring Shizuka to life.

It's hard to think of anything more serious than a world overrun with zombies, but Akira is making the most of a terrible situation. Mostly dodging zombies with reckless abandon, the love interest Shizuka is far different from Tendo in almost every way. Shizuka Mikazuki is taking the zombie apocalypse deadly serious, training her mind and body as she attempts to stay alive and dodge the advances of the walking dead. While a full-blown romance hasn't begun between the pair, Akira has been winning Shizuka over thanks to his courage coming out in some dramatic scenarios.

Zom 100's Femme Fatale

Unfortunately, the anime adaptation has run into some big issues as the television series remains on an indefinite hiatus. Luckily, the manga series is continuing to release new chapters that follow Akira and his band of survivors as they attempt to navigate through a land riddled with zombies.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the Bucket List of The Dead, here's an official description of Zom 100 that breaks down Akira's undead journey, "In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

Do you think Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead is your favorite anime of this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the undead.