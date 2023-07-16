Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Debuts Opening: Watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has kicked off its new anime run in full as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the second episode of the anime also debuted its opening theme sequence! The anime adapting Haro Aso and Kotaro Tokata’s original Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga had one of the most memorable premieres of the Summer so far, and the second episode is already continuing that trend. The anime’s introduced fans to a whole new take on the zombie apocalypse, and its bright presentation is part of why it’s already made such an impact.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has now aired its second episode, and that means a full debut of the opening theme sequence for the new anime. Titled “Song of the Dead” as performed by KANA-BOON, the new opening teases not only more of the core four members of the cast that we’ll meet over the course of this first season, but further highlights the bright and cheerful way its characters are approaching such a world ending situation. You can check out the opening for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead below as released by Viz Media:

Where to Watch the Zom 100 Anime

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is now streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. The core cast seen in the opening theme sequence includes the likes of Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo, Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki, Makoto Furukawa as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki, and Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser. As for what to expect from this new anime, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such:

“After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can’t even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.”

