Netflix’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Movie Shares New Trailer

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has already taken over the anime world with its official adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and now the live-action movie is seeking to do the same as it gets ready to make its premiere around the world with Netflix! Haro Aso is certainly no stranger to live-action adaptations with Netflix as following the success of the two season run taking on his Alice in Borderland manga series, Netflix is now preparing to launch a new feature film adaptation of his newest work taking on the zombie apocalypse in a new kind of way.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’s new live-action movie will be streaming around the world on Netflix later this Summer, and the feature film has dropped a new trailer showing off more of what to expect. Teasing that it will likely cover much more than fans will see in the anime adaptation now running this Summer, and revealing the theme song titled “HoriZOM” as performed by Ren, you can check out the new trailer for the live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie below:

How to Watch the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Movie

Directed by Yusuke Ishida with a script written by Tatsuhiko Mishima, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be releasing with Netflix on August 3rd. The film stars Eiji Akaso as the lead, Akira Tendo, Mai Shiraishi as Shizauka Mikazuki (who Akira meets while he’s trying to carry out his bucket list), Shuntaro Yanagi as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki (Akira’s best friend), and Kazuki Kitamura as Gonzo Kosugi, Akira’s abusive boss. Netflix teases the live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie as such:

“Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an exploitative company where he suffers endless hours and harassment from his boss. Spending more days feeling dead than alive, he awakes to discover his town has been devastated and overtaken by zombies and suddenly feels excited at the prospect of not needing to go to the office anymore. Coming to the realization that he’d rather be eaten by zombies if he can’t do what he wants, Akira comes up with a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. What will become of him as he joyfully lives his life amid a zombie apocalypse?! Get ready for this zombie comedy for anyone stressed out by modern society!”

