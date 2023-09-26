Zom 100 Anime Enters Indefinite Hiatus

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been hit by a delay... again. At this point, the much-awaited series has turned into one of the industry's most unfortunate titles. Following a stellar first episode, Zom 100 has been hit with delay after delay, and now the entire series has been put on indefinite hiatus ahead of its finale.

Yes, that is right. Zom 100 is now on indefinite hiatus as it has no return date in sight. The show's first season is still three episodes away from wrapping, and it seems like production issues are what prompted this latest break.

Of course, fans of Zom 100 are used to this rhythm. The anime has been hit with a veritable mountain of production issues. Following the release of episode one, Zom 100 has been hit weekly delays starting with episode four. These delays were either sparked by production issues behind the scenes or broadcast conflicts in Japan.

At this point, Bug Films has not said why this indefinite hiatus was ordered, but fans are hopeful Zom 100 pulls out of it before long. The show made its grad debut in early July, so its first season should be closing ahead of the industry's fall cour. That will not be happening given this latest hiatus, so fans do have more time to get onboard with Zom 100. The dystopian comedy is now streaming on Crunchyroll. So if you want more info on Zom 100, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

Are you surprised by this latest Zom 100 delay? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!