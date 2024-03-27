Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Hypes Toonami Premiere With New Promo

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is coming to Toonami this weekend, and Adult Swim is getting ready for its premiere with a special promo! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was one of the most notable new anime releases of last year as it kicked off with a bang last Summer with both a new anime and a live-action movie. But production issues muddied the hype for the new anime a bit as the delays between episodes eventually left the final few episodes to not release until towards the end of 2023. But that also means it's now complete and ready to watch for fans who had been waiting to check it out.

There's going to be a perfect opportunity to do so as Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be joining the schedule for Adult Swim's Toonami block this coming Saturday. The network will be airing all available episodes of the anime's debut season, so it offers fans who didn't get to see the series the first time around the chance to finally check it out. Celebrating Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's upcoming premiere, Toonami has dropped a cool promo that you can check out below (as spotted by @Swimpedia on X).

Zom 100 Joins Toonami Lineup

Toonami's new schedule starting on Saturday, March 30th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Ninja Kamui (English Dub)

12:30AM – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

1:00AM – Lycoris Recoil

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

3:00AM – Ninja Kamui (English Sub)

As for what to expect from this newest addition to Toonami, Viz Media teases what to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Are you excited to see Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead joining Toonami this weekend?