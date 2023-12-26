Zom 100's Anime Now Streaming Final Episodes: Watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has officially brought its anime to an end, and now fans can check out how Season 1 ends with the release of the final three episodes! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead kicked off its anime run earlier this year as one of the most prominent releases of the Summer 2023 schedule overall, but it unfortunately fell apart soon after. While the anime was a big hit with fans when it premiered, there were an unfortunate number of delays during the anime's production that meant fans would have to wait longer for new episodes of the series.

This ended up reaching a critical point with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead going on an indefinite hiatus following the release of Episode 9. But thankfully, it was soon announced that the final three episodes of the anime's debut season would be releasing all at once on December 25th. With the release of the final episodes taking on the "Hometown of the Dead" arc, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's first and maybe only season of the anime has finally come to an end.

How to Watch Zom 100 Anime

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is now streaming all 12 episodes of its debut anime season with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix worldwide. There has yet to be any announcement of a potential Season 2 as of the time of this writing, so now is the best time to actually check out the manga release with the Viz Manga app if you wanted to see what happens after the anime's finale (with the three most recent chapters for free). The live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie is streaming with Netflix as well.

Viz Media teases what to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

What did you think of Zom 100's anime now that the full season has released?