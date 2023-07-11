Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead New Dub Trailer Released

While the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might be two of the biggest supernatural properties of the summer anime season, but there's a new contender in the ranks. Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead released its premiere episode to wide acclaim, focusing on the story of an office worker who sees the zombie apocalypse as a chance at paradise. The first episode of the original Japanese iteration is what is currently available, but anime fans won't have to wait long for the English Dub as a new trailer has arrived.

The English Dub will be arriving on August 6th and has a star-studded cast to help in bringing this zombie nightmare to life. The current cast that has been listed so far includes Zeno Robinson as Akira Tendo, Abby Trott as Shizuka Mikazuki, Zander Mobus as Kenichiro Ryuzaki, and Laura Post as Beatrix Amerhauser. Bug Films proved that it was able to masterfully capture the manga's events with its premiere episode while injecting some serious color into the proceedings.

Zom 100: English Dub of The Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, proving how the undead series is making the rounds during this summer season. On top of the anime adaptation, the franchise is also releasing a live-action movie on Netflix as well. Hitting August 3rd, the film will also be taking on the early events of the popular series.

【English Dub Trailer】

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Scheduled for August 6 on Netflix & Hulu!



(Animation Production: BUG FILMS)



✨More: https://t.co/wSu10RR0lI

pic.twitter.com/Nzm4xusskP — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 11, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the undead dark comedy, here's an official description for Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead on Crunchyroll, "In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

What did you think of Zom 100's premiere installment? Do you think it might be the biggest new anime of 2023?