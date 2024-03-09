Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Will Air on Toonami

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead hasn't confirmed if its anime will return for a second season, but the franchise has garnered enough popularity to make the comeback a reality. The story of Akira Tendo isn't just available to stream on several platforms, but it also released a live-action movie at the same time as the anime's release. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, Akira and his fellow survivors of the zombie apocalypse are looking to arrive on Cartoon Network's Toonami.

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead first arrived as a manga in 2018 from creators Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata. To this day, the manga is continuing to follow Akira as he navigates the apocalypse and finds it to be a much more welcoming environment than the nine-to-five office life he was experiencing before. The first season ended in 2023, giving fans twelve episodes that garnered quite a bit of attention from anime fans.

Zom 100 is Coming to Toonami

The official social media account for Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead announced that it will be arriving on Cartoon Network's Toonami on March 30th. This month, Akira Tendo will be joining the likes of Ninja Kamui, Lycoris Recoil, One Piece, Naruto: Shippuden, and Dragon Ball Z Kai to name a few.

Chasing your dreams is never easy, especially with a horde of blood thirsty zombies on your tail! 🧟#Zom100 premieres on Toonami 3/30! pic.twitter.com/F6t2gJad9K — Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (@Zom100_EN) March 8, 2024

If you haven't checked out the first season of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, you can watch it before it hits Cartoon Network on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming services describe the story of Akira Tendo, "In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

Which anime series are you hoping to see make their Toonami debut? Do you think Zom 100 will receive a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Bucket List of The Dead.