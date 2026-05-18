Batman #181 Is More Than Just a First Appearance (It’s a Snapshot of the Silver Age)

We’re launching a comic book vending machine (check it out here), providing our readers with a new way to grow their personal collections and discover new favorites. Every comic is sourced from a local shop and today we want to highlight one of our favorite finds that we’ve included in the machine: Batman #181 – the first appearance of Poison Ivy. You can even check out our own Chris Killian buying this iconic comic at The Great Escape:

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While DC has a lot of great villains, there’s no hero in the DC universe that has villains quite like Batman. From the Joker to Mister Freeze to the Penguin to Ra’s al Ghul, the Dark Knight has a whole roster of truly iconic and complex foes. But in 1966, a new villain was introduced to give Batman a run for his money and while she certainly wasn’t the first female villain to wreak havoc in Gotham City nor would she be the last, she’s become one of the most iconic and her introduction in Batman #181 changed everything.

Poison Ivy made her big debut in Batman #181 in the story “Beware of—Poison Ivy!” written by Robert Kanigher and art by Sheldon Moldoff (as Bob Kane). The issues featured a cover by the legendary Carmine Infantino and Murphy Anderson. Created by Infantino and Kanigher, Ivy’s first appearance portrays her as a new female villain in Gotham, one set on being the main lady villain in Gotham and one who is keen on both Bruce Wayne and Batman—there’s even a moment where she pauses when seeing Batman fighting and notes that Bruce Wayne is cute, but Batman’s a “real he-man”. It’s a delightful, campy adventure and the Poison Ivy of Batman #181 bears almost no resemblance to the villain fans know and love today but the issue is pivotal and one that any Batman fan would be lucky to have in their collection.

Batman #181 Isn’t Just a Villain Introduction—It’s a Snapshot of the Silver Age

In the grand scheme of stories, Batman #181 isn’t much to write home about. It is, as was noted, a campy little adventure with Poison Ivy introduced as a new female villain who, not unlike other female villains, had a bit of a crush on Batman. However, what makes Batman #181 truly special (beyond the fact that Poison Ivy goes on to become one of Batman’s most iconic villains and, eventually, even something of an anti-hero) is that the issue is very much a snapshot of the Silver Age, one with key ties to another pocket of DC entertainment of the era: the Batman television series.

The Silver Age in general was an interesting time for comics. It’s the time period that saw the introduction of the idea of a shared, interconnected universe as well as the concept of the multiverse. It’s also the era that brought in stronger elements of sci-fi into characters and stories, giving comics a cool, Space Age feel. These shifts were echoes of what was going on in society as well, which was also leaning into science and advancement. But that didn’t always translate into slick, high-tech storytelling; it also had a fun element as well with television’s Batman. The series, which starred Adam West as Bruce Wayne/Batman, aired on ABC for three seasons and saw Batman and Robin take on a variety of villains in Gotham City.

Now, on the surface, Batman #181 and Batman the television show don’t seem to have anything in common, save for the titular hero. Poison Ivy never actually made an appearance on the Batman television show, but she does owe her existence and debut in that issue to it. Back in 2007, Infantino explained that the creation of Poison Ivy was a direct result of the television series and a need for more female villains in Batman’s rogues gallery.

“The only reason she came about was because of Catwoman on the Batman show,” he said. “They wanted more female villains. What was the other one I did… the Silver Fox! And then Batgirl. That show, because of it, we were selling a million copies a month.”

Batman #181 Is a Key Issue for Any Collector (And It Could Be Yours)

When you consider that the most iconic female Batman villain that isn’t Catwoman owes her first appearance to the Batman television show, it makes the issue that much more special and one that any Batman fan or comic collector would want. And, thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you could very well add this iconic issue to your collection. We purchased an ungraded copy of Batman #181 from The Great Escape in Madison, Tennessee. The Great Escape has five locations in the Mid-South and has been in business since 1977, selling records, comics, books, games, movies, and more. If you want to try your luck at acquiring Batman #181 and enhancing your collection, be sure to check out our new Vending Machine.

We sincerely hope you’ll give the Vending Machine a spin – and wish you luck in your pulls.

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