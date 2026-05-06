Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Just Revealed The Perfect Way To Start One of the Most Acclaimed Runs Ever (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had success in just about every realm, with hits across comics, movies, cartoons, games, and toys, and that’s quite a rare feat. Even more rare is for a comics run to last 150 issues, but IDW Publishing knocked that out of the park too, and it all began with the launch of its 2011 TMNT series that has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed TMNT runs ever. Now they’ve revealed the perfect way for new fans to jump in and experience that run for themselves, and you can get exclusive insight and details on the run right here.

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Instead of having to track down multiple trades or 150 single issues, IDW is now offering the perfect way to jump in on the series if you haven’t had the chance to experience it yet, and that’s through the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ongoing Compendium, Vol. 1. This is part of a trilogy of Compendiums that will capture 50 issues each of that all time run, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer Tom Waltz broke down to ComicBook why these Compendium’s are so special and his original hopes for the series before it became the monster series we now know.

“When we first started the TMNT ongoing Series at IDW in 2011, I honestly hoped we’d at least be successful enough to tell a year’s worth of stories. Well, thankfully, we were able to do that… and so much more. Now, 15 years later, IDW is releasing three HUGE compendiums — 50 issues each, comprising the full 150 sequential issues of the first volume of our long TMNT monthly run. I couldn’t be more proud and humbled that we’ve made it to this point… not to mention the fact the foundational lore we planted from the very start continues to inspire and inform today’s IDW TMNT creators. These compendiums are for the new fans who missed the original releases…and our beloved longtime and loyal fans who made ( and make) the continued success possible. Turtle Power, indeed!” — Tom Waltz, writer for TMNT #1 to #100.

What Is Included In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ongoing Compendium, Vol. 1

The 2011 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series delivered some truly epic stories over the course of its 150-issue run, and part of what made the stories so special is the talented creative team involved along the way. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman plotted out storylines alongside Waltz at the beginning of the series and then with Sophie Campbell when she joined the series in issue #101. The series would feature a stellar team of artists as well, including Dan Duncan, Andy Kuhn, Ben Bates, Mateus Santolouco, Cory Smith, and more.

In the TMNT Compendium Vol. 1, fans will meet the Turtles as Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Splinter search for Raphael across New York City. A new origin for the Turtles is also established in these early issues, and all of your favorites will likely make an appearance over the course of the first 50 issues as well.

Compendium Vol. 1 features a number of major arcs, including Krang War, City Fall, Northampton, Attack on Technodrome, and the final arc of the first volume, Vengeance. That many story arcs in one place is wild, and just like the next two volumes, Vol. 1 will feature over 1000 pages of content.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ongoing Compendium, Vol. 1 retails for $59.99 and is available now.

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