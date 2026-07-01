27 Years Later, Chris Martin & Coldplay’s Lost James Bond Theme Is Finally Released (But Not the Way We Want)

Having been around since 1962, the James Bond franchise features plenty of well-worn staples that audiences are familiar with. The films are famous for their elaborate opening title sequences, which are accompanied by a theme song. Over the years, artists ranging from Paul McCartney to Madonna to Adele to Billie Eilish have performed Bond songs, and several others have attempted to add to the 007 legacy. During the Pierce Brosnan era, Chris Martin and Coldplay tried their hand at writing a track for The World is Not Enough (aptly titled “The World is Not Enough”), but it never saw the light of day. Now, nearly three decades later, the song is being released — but there’s a catch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Up for auction at WaxPoetics is an audio cassette tape featuring Chris Martin’s demo recording of “The World is Not Enough.” According to the listing, the demo “features a stripped-back acoustic guitar and vocal performance by Martin.” Another key detail is that this song is “understood never to have been submitted” to the James Bond producers. As of this writing, the current bid is $1,500. The auction will remain open until July 19th.

Will Coldplay’s James Bond Song Ever Be Released to the Public?

This probably isn’t what many people had in mind when they heard Coldplay’s scrapped James Bond song is finally on the verge of being released. Most would have preferred it to debut on a platform like Apple or Spotify so it could be widely available to the general public. Though Coldplay’s “The World is Not Enough” probably never made it past the demo stage for one reason or another, there would probably be significant interest in hearing the track. Fans enjoy “what if?” scenarios and imagining how different things could have played out.

Whether or not Coldplay’s “The World is Not Enough” will become publicly available will obviously be up to the person who posts the winning bid. They could choose to just keep it to themselves as a personal luxury item and only play the song for family and friends. Bond fans are probably hoping the auction winner will be in a more giving mood and opt to post the track on YouTube or some other platform where anyone can listen to it for free.

Ideally, “The World is Not Enough” will become widely available. There’s a precedent for that; there’s a long history of “lost” James Bond songs (including fully recorded versions that were ultimately rejected by the film producers) that have been released. For example, Radiohead released their rejected song for Spectre online for free. Fans can listen to Shirley Bassey’s “No Good About Goodbye,” which was recorded in the hopes of being used for Quantum of Solace. It’s not as if Coldplay’s Bond song is the only one that never made the final cut, which would have added a layer of exclusivity to the item. Yes, it’s the seemingly the only known recording of the song, but it’s part of a long lineage of would-be Bond songs, and fans should be able to hear how it compares to others (even in its stripped-down form).

Perhaps Coldplay will get an opportunity to fully realize their James Bond dream one day. New movies continue to be made, with Amazon MGM Studios developing a reboot that’ll be directed by Denis Villeneuve. It goes without saying that the goal is for Villeneuve’s film to launch a new series that will run for at least the next handful of years, so even if Coldplay doesn’t make the cut for James Bond 26, they’ll have more chances in the future. Maybe if “The World is Not Enough” is released publicly and well-received, there’ll be a campaign for Coldplay to get a real shot at crafting a Bond theme.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!