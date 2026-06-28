Star Wars Collectors Have a Rare Chance to Own a Mint-Condition Figure That Was Not Sold in the US

Collecting Star Wars action figures has always been about world-building. Famously, Kenner designer Dave Okada tells the story that the 3.75” scale of the figures was chosen specifically to accommodate vehicles and playsets. But vehicles and playsets were only one of the ways that Kenner brought the Star Wars universe to the toy shelf. Kenner’s toy line didn’t just give fans the chance to own their favorite heroes and villains, it also gave them the droids, aliens, and henchmen that made the world of Star Wars feel lived-in.

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One alien, relegated so far to the background of Return of the Jedi that you’ll need the pause button to find him, makes an unlikely grail for Star Wars collectors: Yak Face. Seeing only exceedingly limited release in a few international markets, Yak Face is often the last hole in the line-up for a collector hoping to assemble all ninety-six of Kenner’s original, single-carded Star Wars figures. Next week, one collector can finally complete their set as Hake’s auctions off one of the only pristine, carded Yak Face figures in the world.

How a Background Character Became a Collector’s Grail

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Any of the figures produced as part of Kenner’s short-lived “Power of the Force” subline carry a premium price. Made in small production runs, these figures also came at a time when the world was in the process of moving on from Star Wars. Retailers ordered “Power of the Force” accordingly, and Kenner discontinued the line by 1985, leaving several figures stranded in the prototype stage, and the completed first production run of Yak Face in limbo.

The produced figures were shipped to international markets including Canada and several European countries. This was often the case with final figures from discontinued lines, as international distribution deals with companies like Kenner meant paying up front for the merchandise: affiliate distributors couldn’t cancel or return the figures, even if they knew they weren’t going to sell. The final figures from Mattel’s Masters of the Universe are another well-documented example.

The $5k Difference Between Yak Face Figures

There are two major variations on the Yak Face cardback, each intended for different international markets. The most common is the “tri-logo” cardback, featuring its logo and product description in French, Spanish, and English. The sample being auctioned by Hake’s is the much rarer Canadian cardback, with English and French-language copy. It is the only English-French bilingual card in the “Power of the Force” line, and its existence is the only evidence that Yak Face was ever sold in Canada. While several dozen graded Yak Face figures are recorded with the Action Figure Authority, almost all of them are the tri-logo variant.

That this Hake’s Auction includes the rarer of the two Yak Face variants is no surprise: it is part of the final of a five-part auction series featuring the collection of Jeff Jacob. Over thirty-two years, Jeff Jacob assembled a Star Wars action figure collection comprised almost wholly of rare, high-grade Kenner figures, now valued in excess of $7 million. Currently, Yak Face is one of the hottest items up for bid, already at a price of $8,054. Hake’s most recently sold a Canadian Yak Face on card for $8,352 at an AFA grade of 80; while their last graded 85 Yak Face sold for more than $10k. With more than a week left to bid, it looks like this Yak Face might exceed either sale price, potentially setting a new price record for the figure in this condition.

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