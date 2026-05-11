This 41-Year-Old Transformers Gift Set is Worth Over $20,000 (Why’s It So Rare?)

Transformers action figures are among some of the most prized collectibles out there. That’s not really surprising; the franchise began as a series of toys, morphing into a classic animated series and then into a blockbuster film franchise. There have been nine Transformers movies so far, ranging from the explosive action of Michael Bay’s films to Travis Knight’s phenomenal, character-driven Bumblebee. Still, as big as the films may be, the animated series and movie will always be the big draw.

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That partly explains why one 41-year-old Transformers gift set sold for over $20,625 in 2025. It’s the 1985 Devastator gift set, and it’s coveted in large part because this was the first time multiple robots had combined into a giant form. Six “Constructicons” – Scrapper, Hook, Bonecrusher, Long Haul, Mixmaster, and Scavenger – combined into Devastator, setting a precedent for other combiners.

The 1985 Devastator is a Holy Grail for Transformers Fans

As noted by Heritage Auctions, Devastator dominates 1980s toy aisles, starred in many of the most important 1980s Transformers stories, and even appeared in Marvel’s Transformers comic book stories. The combiner set the precedent for other “gestalts” such as Superior and Predaking. The problem with sets like this, of course, is that most children unpacked them to play with them – which means it’s very rare to find sets in pristine condition, let alone boxed. Most children bought the Constructicons individually, rather than in the more expensive gift set.

Few Devastator sets make the kind of money seen in the 2025 auction. This was officially graded AFA 80+ NM with strong subgrades of B80 W85 F85, but lower-grade Devastator sets can still sell for thousands. Later in 2025, LCG Auctions sold another set for $3,422.40 (there were scratches on the box). As collectors noted in discussions on Reddit, all it takes is for an auction to have just a couple of Transformers fans going up against one another at the auction, and prices can go even higher.

High-quality combiners are among the most valuable Transformers toys of all, with vintage Predaking toys often selling for substantial amounts. They rarely break five figures, but high-grade, factory-sealed Bruticus and Menasor sets can sell for thousands. Fewer Computron sets were produced, making him very popular with collectors too. Devastator will always dominate in the collection space, though, simply because he was the first – the one who set the pattern for the rest of the franchise. He continues to have a presence in Transformers today, even appearing in the Michael Bay movies.

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