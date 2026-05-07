LEGO Icons Soundwave Is In Stock and Moving Fast at Entertainment Earth

Are you a Transformers fan looking for a superior addition to your LEGO collection? We’ve got you covered. The Icons Transformers Soundwave set is in stock and ready to ship from our friends at Entertainment Earth. This bot won’t stay available for long, so read about all the details that make this set more than meets the eye.

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Soundwave is one of the most beloved baddies in all of ’80s pop culture and now he has the honor of being the first Decepticon in the Transformers Icons line from LEGO. The set is 1505 pieces and once completed fans will have a bot loaded with features that puts the competition to shame.

Of course Soundwave wouldn’t be a Transformers bot without the ability to convert and this set can go from bot to cassette player mode without needing to be rebuilt. This is a really satisfying detail for those who appreciate LEGO’s constant innovation and gives collectors multiple options when it comes to displaying Soundwave.

Soundwave isn’t the only bot included either, the set includes two of his loyal Cassetticons; Ravage and Laserbeak. Each of these mini-bots can also convert and fit into Soundwave’s cassette bay. A rocket pod, laser blaster and dart accessories round out the set and give this Decepticon some firepower to take on the Autobots.

What really takes this set to the next level is the sound brick. When you press the play button on Soundwave’s cassette deck you activate the sound brick and will hear one of five different sound effects and lines from the original cartoon, including the iconic “Soundwave Superior”.

With all these amazing features Soundwave is a must-get for both Transformers and LEGO fans. The set will cost collectors $189.99 and includes free shipping. Grab yours now and bring the fight to those inferior Autobots!