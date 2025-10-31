Every Transformers Series You Can Stream for Free

Transformers has been popular since the first show launched in 1984. Originally, cynics viewed the 1984 series as little more than an extended advertisement for the toy it was based on, but the series took on a life of its own and has spawned several series and movies about the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

Transformers fans who are nostalgic for the early series and those new to the franchise often want to watch the 1984 show to remind themselves of how the franchise began. Fortunately, there are currently several Transformers series available to watch for free.

4) Transformers (1984)

The original Transformers was an animated series that was designed to complement the line of Hasbro toys, which could be manipulated to form a robot or another object, often a weapon or car. However, even though the series was aimed at children, the plots are similar to those that adults are used to.

This series is vital viewing for all Transformers fans because it introduces the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons as well as key characters such as Optimus Prime. It is currently available on PlutoTV and Tubi as well as for those who have a Roku device.

3) Transformers: Animated

Transformers: Animated is somewhat of a reboot of the original cartoon. This animated series ran for 3 seasons on the Cartoon Network and is considered a standalone series. It takes place after the Autobots have won the war against the Decepticons and revolves around a future in which the Autobots must protect Detroit from various threats.

The premise and setting make this series distinct from other Transformers shows, but it is equally worth watching. It again stars Optimus Prime fighting Megatron, though it is more of a reimagined premise than a sequel to the 1984 show. Transformers: Animated is currently only available to view for free on Tubi.

2) Beast Wars: Transformers

Beast Wars: Transformers is a 1990s series that uses CGI rather than traditional animation. It is set in prehistoric times, where a group of Transformers from the future crash-land on Earth and must transform themselves into animals in order to survive. Since both Autobots and Decepticons land on prehistoric Earth, there are more wars between the two factions, even though they have common enemies such as dinosaurs.

The main characters are the descendants of Optimus Prime and Megatron, the latter of whom are now called the Maximals in the Transformers canon. Thus, Beast Wars is both a prequel and a sequel to Transformers that continues the story in a unique setting. This series is available to stream for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

1) Transformers: Prime

Transformers: Prime is one of the most recent Transformers series, airing from 2010 – 2013. In this series, Optimus Prime leads a team of Autobots, which consists of himself, Ratchet, Arcee, Bumblebee, and Bulkhead. The team’s mission is to protect the Earth from various attacks by Megatron and other Decepticons.

This series has the same type of stories as the original Transformers, but it is not set on Optimus Prime’s home planet. The Earth setting requires the Prime Team to make alliances with humans who must keep the Autobots’ existence secret. The series also includes Terrorcons, which are undead Transformers who have been resurrected using Dark Energon. Since Transformers: Prime introduces the Predacons as ancestors of the Decepticons, it can also be considered a sequel to Beast Wars. Transformers: Prime is available to watch on the Roku Channel.

