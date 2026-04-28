3,000-Piece Hand-Built Millennium Falcon Model Is On Sale Ahead of Star Wars Day (Will It Break a Record?)

An incredible Millennium Falcon model based on Star Wars‘ first film is on sale now. Collectibles from Star Wars have always been sought after by collectors, in part because George Lucas and ILM used real-world models to simulate starfighter combat. In 2023, a Red Leader model sold for a stunning $3.1 million, a franchise record.

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Heritage Auctions is currently selling an incredible Millennium Falcon model based on the first film – prior to adjustments made for The Empire Strikes Back – is on sale now. Displayed at several exhibitions, this particular model has been praised by ILM veterans for its phenomenal accuracy. It was actually hand-built using more than 3,000 vintage model kit components.

This is the Best Millennium Falcon Kit Ever Made

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Millennium Falcon is unable to break records, given it wasn’t used on the screen. That said, its accuracy is absolutely stunning, given it was built using both material and techniques that were available to ILM at the time the actual models were made. According to Heritage Auctions, more than 170 rare vintage model kits were sourced, yielding over 3,000 original kit components; multiple examples of certain kits were utilized to ensure precise duplication of surface detailing. The build was guided by extensive high-resolution production and behind-the-scenes photography of the original miniature, enabling exacting placement of greeblies, panel geometry, proportions, weathering, and battle damage.

It’s been previously displayed at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ “Galactic Innovations” event and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Dykstraflex Exhibition. ILM guests in attendance were blown away at its accuracy, declaring it was nearly “identical” to the original filming miniature. It’s as close to a piece of Star Wars history as it’s possible to get.

Only the most attentive Star Wars viewers would actually pick up on the fact the Millennium Falcon changed over the years. Some alterations are obvious; there are striking differences between the original trilogy and the sequels, and not just in terms of the interiors. But ILM kept working on assets used in production, and few would have imagined how precious the models would become. That, in large part, explains why models from the films themselves have become a Holy Grail.

At time of writing, the top bid is for $110,000. While some Star Wars props have broken $1 million or more, those have typically been used in the films themselves. This is more of a homage, which makes it a lot more affordable (although not exactly pocket money). It’s part of an auction dedicated to this year’s Star Wars Day, meaning the bids are sure to increase over the next few days.

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