A Superman Lego Minifig Just Sold For a Crazy Price, Thanks To Where It Was Purchased

On June 21st, Heritage conducted a massive toy and collectible auction that included items like the original 1959 Barbie doll and mint-condition, first run He-Man and Skeletor figures. The $10k selling price of Barbie or the Masters of the Universe figures is hardly surprising. These are toys so iconic that they’re part the pop cultural lexicon, recognizable to not only to collectors but the general public. However, the price of this Superman Lego minifigure might come as a shock, selling for just over $5.1k.

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Available only at 2013’s San Diego Comic-Con, the minifigure depicts Superman in a black costume inspired by the “recovery suit” Superman wore following his 1993 resurrection. It’s less of a surprise to Lego collectors, for whom the minifigures can be as prized a commodity as the sets themselves. Ever mass-produced minifigures can carry a four digit price tag, as with the first-ever Lego Boba Fett. Outside of a few promotional giveaways and movie props with single-digit production runs, no Lego minifigures are more coveted than their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

A Look at Lego’s San Diego Comic-Con History

Image courtesy of LEGO

Lego offered their first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive in 2004, a repackaged Bionicle figure. The Bionicle was an inauspicious debut for Lego, distinguished from the retail figure only by its packaging. It was supposed to include a disc shooter weapon printed with the San Diego Comic-Con logo, but for unknown reasons, this was omitted from the manufactured version (though it is still visible on the toy’s packaging).

The next would come in 2008, which marked the beginning of a twelve-year span of annual San Diego Comic-Con exclusive offerings. Two exclusive sets were available, promoting Lego’s product lines for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull respectively. Neither set contained exclusive minifigures, instead repackaging minifigures that were available to fans at retail in other Lego sets.

This changed in 2011, when Lego produced an exclusive minifigure of the Hal Jordan Green Lantern. This minifigure was a “preview-edition” of Lego’s Super Heroes theme, which would debut the following January. The Hal Jordan minifigure inaugurated an annual tradition of San Diego Comic-Con exclusive minifigures released alongside the exclusive sets, depicting characters or costumes not offered elsewhere. Lego would return to San Diego Comic-Con with four exclusive Super Heroes minifigures in 2012, two from the Marvel Universe (black costume Spider-Man and Phoenix) and two from the DC Universe (Shazam and Bizarro).

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Though exact numbers are unknown, production runs for each figure were rumored to run somewhere between a few hundred and a few thousand made. Lego anticipated the massive demand for the limited edition figures and initiated a lottery system for their exclusives in 2012, also designed as a measure to curb mass-purchase of the minifigures for resale. A fan hoping to purchase one of the exclusives would have to enter the lottery for the opportunity to do so, and could only purchase if their lottery entry was chosen.

Lego continued to produce between two and five exclusive minifigures for San Diego Comic-Con each year until 2019. Beginning in 2013, the figures would be packaged in display-friendly resealable blister packaging. Post-pandemic, Lego has virtually done away with convention exclusives. The only exclusive minifigure sold since 2020 was a “Brickbuster” employee at Lego’s video store-themed 2023 San Diego Comic-Con booth. Their intended 2020 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive slate was instead sold through Lego’s online store and contained no exclusive minifigures, suggesting there were existing plans to discontinue the practice before the pandemic.

What Makes This Superman Minifigure Worth $5k

Tambov, Russian Federation – May 12, 2016: Four Lego Super Heroes – Iron Man, Batman, Superman, Nightwing – minifigures on Lego gray baseplate background. Studio shot.

Black costume Superman was one of five minifigures sold at San Diego Comic Con in 2013, alongside fellow DC hero Green Arrow (curiously without his literal namesake weapon), Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Woman, and The Hobbit’s Azog. Azog was offered later that year in the “Dol Guldur Battle” set, decreasing his value. Modelled after Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 costume, the Spider-Man minifigure has become the most sought-after of the exclusives (and the most expensive Lego minifigure ever sold).

Unlike the other four 2013 exclusives, the exact production numbers for the black costume Superman are known: there were only two hundred made. The black costume Superman sold at Heritage last week is the fourth highest AFA (Action Figure Authority) graded in existence, an 85. The Heritage sale marks a major disruption to the market value for the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive minifigures. All five are among the ten most expensive Lego minifigures on the market, with prices for Superman, Spider-Woman, and Green Arrow comparable (between $3k and $5k). Spider-Man sells for significantly higher (up to the low five figures), while Azog sells for significantly less (around $1.8k).

With this record-setting auction, a black costume Superman has now exceeded the last recorded sale price of a San Diego Comic-Con Green Arrow by more than $2k, as well as the recent price of an AFA-graded 90 Spider-Woman. If the pricing trend set by this auction holds, that makes this minifigure the second most valuable ever manufactured.

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