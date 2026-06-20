New Guinness World Record For The Largest Collection of LEGO Star Wars Sets Has An Inspiring Origin

There are a lot of reasons why someone might start a collection. A childhood fondness for a particular IP, making up for all the toys you couldn’t get when you were a kid, or just not knowing what to spend your money on. None of these reasons is wrong or right; we just have a penchant for collecting things we like. But how many times have you heard of someone starting a collection for medical reasons?

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That’s precisely why Fredrick Oliver from Canada holds the Guinness World Record for the largest ever LEGO Star Wars collection. As reported by Guinness, Oliver had to undergo bilateral carpal tunnel surgery on his hands in 1999. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful, resulting in a loss of fine motor skills, but the doctors advised him to tinker with small items and toys in order to retrain his hand movement. Things like model trains, miniature painting, needlework, or anything that requires precision hand movement. Evidently, he chose LEGO.

This Record-Breaking LEGO Collection Was The Result Of Medical Advice

Over the next 27 years, Oliver collected, built, and displayed a total of 1,051 LEGO sets, with 993 of them being Star Wars sets. It turns out that’s a new Guinness World Record for LEGO Star Wars sets owned by one person. The funny thing is that Oliver admitted he wasn’t really a fan of LEGO while growing up, but is a big fan of Star Wars.

“I grew up during the original Star Wars trilogy, so they were a big part of my childhood,” he said. “I think I’m drawn towards Star Wars specifically because it’s a good escape from the realities of our world.”

He didn’t buy every set off the shelf, though. Oliver revealed that he constantly monitors Facebook Marketplace or eBay, and even gets word-of-mouth tips from a network of collectors. He boasts having pretty much everything from vintage sets to more recent releases, but is currently on the hunt for the solid gold Boba Fett set. He hasn’t put a limit on how much he’ll spend on his collection, but said that he’ll go on till he gets bored.

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“I think I’m drawn to LEGO for two reasons: the creativity – you can build pretty much anything that you can come up with – and the imagination,” he added. “I think a lot of people lose that as they get older, and this certainly helps keep your imagination young.”

What made you start collecting action figures or other toys? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!