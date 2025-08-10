Ana De Armas-led Spinoff Leaves Lionsgate With Almost $100 Million Lost

It’s highly unlikely Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro will dance again anytime soon. Two months after Ballerina hit movie theaters, it is being reported that the movie has cost Lionsgate quite a bit. IGN reports that the Ana de Armas movie has left the television and movie production company Lionsgate facing a $94 million quarterly net loss. While the movie is set within the world of John Wick, a film franchise that continues to thrive, it simply failed to grab audiences despite the film’s decent response from critics. The film just wrapped its theatrical run with a worldwide haul of $132.4 million worldwide with a reported production budget of $90 million.

While those numbers don’t necessarily look terrible at first, it’s worth noting that the marketing budget is not included in the production budget. Ballerina brought in a meager $58 million domestically, with most of its worldwide haul coming from international markets where it took in $74 million. The film was certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 76%, and audiences even managed to give the movie a stunning 92% rating on the Popcornmeter. Despite this, though, the film couldn’t quite reach the heights of the John Wick movies, even with an appearance by Keanu Reeves’ John Wick himself.

The news comes after the separation of Lionsgate and Starz, with Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer explaining that the studio is looking ahead to solid growth in fiscal 2027. “We have three major film tentpoles set for release in the coming fiscal year, expect to double our scripted television series deliveries next year and continue to innovate our brands across new businesses and onto new platforms. We are also continuing to create fresh revenue streams for our film and television library, contributing to another record trailing 12-month revenue performance in the quarter and increasing our visibility into the year ahead.”

Of course, one of the major tentpoles Feltheimer is noting is none other than the next Hunger Games movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is now in production. The studio is also moving ahead with a fifth John Wick movie, with the franchise having been a steady box office performer for the studio thus far. The first John Wick movie, released in 2014, was a surprise hit and took in over $86 million on a reported budget of just $20 million. The most recent installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, earned an astounding $447.1 million worldwide, and led to Lionsgate releasing a spinoff television series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a mini-series that was released on Peacock two years ago.

Ballerina, which takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, follows Eve Macarro, who is trained in assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Like John Wick, Macarro is on a mission for revenge, as she takes on an army of killers to try and find those responsible for the death of her father. The movie, directed by Len Wiseman and from a screenplay by Shay Hatten, is now available to rent on services such as Prime Video and Fandango at Home, and is set for a Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD release on September 9th.