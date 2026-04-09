Another Copy of the World’s Most Expensive Superman Comic is Headed to Auction After $15m Record Sale

High-profile comic books continue to go up in value as major adaptations of the characters make their way to the big screen and on streaming. Even more recent comic books are still able to fetch impressive prices, with comics like Edge of the Spider-Verse #2 (the first appearance of Spider-Gwen from 2014) and even 2024’s Absolute Batman #1 selling for over a thousand dollars when given a near-perfect rating by CGC. As impressive as that is, classic and iconic comics from the Golden Age of superheroes still fetch the highest prices, and one of the most valuable is about to go up for sale again.

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Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman, was published in 1938 by creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The comic has long been the anchor point for the start of the Golden Age of comics, signaling the start of superheroes officially taking over the medium. Previously, copies of Action Comics #1 have routinely set records for comic book sales, with a copy in 2022 selling for more than $5 million, followed by another copy in 2024 selling for $6 million. Now, another copy of the iconic comic is headed for auction.

Action Comics #1 Headed for Auction Next Week

Heritage Auctions has revealed the contents of one of its upcoming comic book signature auctions. Among the comics that will be in the lots include a 7.5 graded copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1, a 9.4 copy of Batman #1 (with extensive restoration, which will affect the price), and a 9.4 copy of Daredevil #1. The crown jewel of the collection will no doubt be Action Comics #1, though, which arrives graded at a 7.0.

According to Heritage, this copy is “one of the nicest” they’ve ever had come through, and that only 21 of the 86 copies of Action Comics #1 that have been graded have a higher grade. They write, “The cover colors are simply stunning, and having seen this one in its raw state, we can attest that the page quality is also beautiful.”

Action Comics #1, despite being the first appearance of Superman, only introduces some of the most iconic elements of the hero. Yes, the likes of Clark Kent as his secret identity, his costume, and supporting character Lois Lane are introduced, but there are no supervillains to be found. Instead, Superman is dubbed “champion of the oppressed,” fighting societal injustices rather than giant robots or aliens. Absent from the first issue, though, are details like the names of the planet Krypton and the cities of Smallville and Metropolis. Even the Daily Planet has a different name.

Earlier this year, a copy of Action Comics #1 became the most expensive pop culture collectible ever sold, fetching a $15 million price tag. A 7.0 by comparison will almost certainly fetch much less, though the difference in a 7 and a 9 seems modest numerically, it’s a huge difference in the grading of comic books themselves. That said, a 6.0 copy of Action Comics #1 sold for $3.56 million in 2023. As a result, a $5 million price tag seems likely for this comic. Bidding on the comic begins next Friday, April 17th, with the final auction concluding in May.