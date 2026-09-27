Even Peter Parker Would Be Able To Afford The Price Of This Set Of 19 Sealed Vintage Spider-Man And X-Men Toys

Before Hasbro took over all things Marvel, Toy Biz had a successful run manufacturing Spider-Man and X-Men action figures. In fact, the company put out some of the most famous Spider-Man action figures that are coveted by vintage toy collectors even today. Toy Biz had a knack for making these characters look very close to their comic and animated avatars, making its line one of the more popular ones in the early ’90s. With big names like Spider-Man and Wolverine leading the line, fans were also treated to some of the heroes’ lesser known villains as well. While some of the more popular ones go for thousands of dollars today, you might have the chance to grab 19 of them for very low price.

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A new lot on Heritage Auctions has listed 19 sealed Toy Biz Spider-Man and X-Men action figures, currently going at just $40. Leading the pack are big hitters like Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, Iceman and Storm, along with villains like Apocalypse, Mojo and Sauron. On the Spider-Man side of things, there’s Carnage, an electronic talking Venom, and the one that you’ve all been waiting for, Peter Parker with his camera. Yes, unfortunately the Spider-Man contingent doesn’t feature the Web Crawler himself; but if he shows up, Parker will be there to take pictures and get paid peanuts by The Daily Bugle. The collection also contains some X-Force characters like Warpath, Shatterstar, Grizzly, and more. While all the figures are sealed, they aren’t graded or in pristine condition, which probably explains the low price.

A Set Of Vintage X-Men And Spider-Man Figures Are Going For An Unbelievably Low Price

19 vintage action figures for the price of one modern one is definitely a great deal, but this lot is probably for those of you looking to collect childhood memories or opening them up to display them. Since their packaging is already scuffed and they haven’t been graded, not too many collectors are going to be after this set. But if you have a shelf that needs filling, there are some great items in here. The stand out ones are the two Iceman figures along with Venom. The former is made out of a transparent material that changes color when frozen, while the latter can talk and hiss. However, since the figures are sealed, there’s no way of knowing whether these features still work.

It’s not very often that you see such a huge set of vintage action figures in one lot, never mind the fact that they’re only going for $40 at the time of writing. Sure, the packaging has seen its fair share of wear and tear and they’re also ungraded, but the figures themselves seem to be in decent condition overall. I’m willing to bet that the price of the lot might have doubled if there were one or two Spider-Man figures in there. Regardless of the final price, any Marvel fan would jump at the chance of getting their hands on this vintage collection, especially if they’re going to display it.