X-Men #96 Introduced An Iconic Character That Would Become One of The Franchise’s Most Controversial

The X-Men are one of the most popular teams and franchises under Marvel’s massive umbrella, and they have undergone a number of unexpected evolutions and transformations since their debut in 1963. Little did we know that when X-Men #96 hit the market, it would also be the debut of an X-Men mainstay character that would go on to be one of its most controversial as well.

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X-Men #96 was created by the team of Chris Claremont, Bill Mantle, Dave Cockrum, Sam Grainger, Phil Rachelson, and Dave Hunt, and while it featured a number of beloved X-Men, it also included the debut of series staple Moira MacTaggert, though she wasn’t yet the character many came to know in that very first issue. Another surprise came with the Krakoa era’s huge change to MacTaggert’s history and powers, and by the end of that era, MacTaggert would become one of the biggest X-Men villains ever, and it all began right here.

Moira MacTaggert’s X-Men #96 Debut Was Not What You Might Expect (And Neither Was Her Shocking Turn)

If you mentioned the name Moira MacTaggert to many X-Men fans, they would tell you that Moira was a brilliant scientist and one of Charles’ most trusted allies. And yet she was neither of those things in her first appearance. Moira debuted in X-Men #96 as a housekeeper that Xavier hired to help watch over his students and the school while he went on vacation, and in her first encounter with the team, she witnesses an attack by a demon named Kierrock, which she then follows outside and shoots.

Things were quickly changed, as it was soon explained that she was actually a scientist, and that’s when the familiar elements of MacTaggert that we know so well came into being. It was later explained that there had been a history between Moira and Xavier, revealing that they had even discussed marriage at one point.

Now, let’s shoot forward in time to House of X and Powers of X, which began the X-Men’s Krakoa era. It’s established that Moira actually has mutant abilities that allow her to live multiple lives, and with the end of each life, she would retain the memories of her past lives when she started her new one. That allowed Moira, Xavier, and Magneto to learn and attempt to create a world where mutants thrived and did not die against their enemies, and for a while, it seemed as if Moira would be a major part of that ultimate goal.

Due to infighting and some questionable choices from everyone involved, that would ultimately not happen. Instead, Moira would decide that after seeing the mutants constantly lose in each of her past lives, she would use a cure she created to depower all mutantkind instead. She would even try to keep Destiny from being resurrected, but Mystique would bring her back to life, only to die at Moira’s hands as Moira turned completely against the mutants she once fought for.

That wild journey first started in X-Men #96, and now you could add X-Men #96 to your collection with the ComicBook Vending machine, which will contain a copy of the issue that was directly purchased from a local comic book store.

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