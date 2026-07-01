The Simpson’s: Bart’s Nightmare On SNES Hits A Dream Price

Some TV series translate well to the world of video games, others less so. The Simpsons is one that has done pretty well, all things considered, although it is not without a handful of missteps along the way. I visited a retro arcade a few evenings ago, where I played the four player arcade game, which I feel has improved with age. But one I’m less sure about is The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare.

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It’s a title that did pretty well with fans and critics following its 1992 release on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (Super NES). I don’t think it’s bad… but I don’t think it’s a classic, either. With that in mind, would the quality of that game – and the condition of its packaging over 30 years on – prompt you to pay over $5,500 for it? Well, with over 30 bids recorded from multiple bidders in a recent auction, The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare certainly holds interest for fans of Bart and his family, as well as collectors of retro video games.

Matt Groening Tweaked Bart’s Eyes

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Originally released in 1992 for the one of Nintendo’s most popular consoles, Super NES (the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis version arrived in 1993), The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare is a single-player game that puts you in charge of Bart Simpson as he navigates a nightmare that consists of a main game and several mini-games. It is both charming and playable, although it can also be described as frustrating.

What is reassuring – something that can be attributed to all games in The Simpsons series – is that the in-game characters are faithful to the originals. The Simpsons creator Matt Groening was heavily involved with the early games, and this has set the tone for the series in digital form. Here, he altered the color of Bart’s eyes, according to a 1992 interview with Entertainment Weekly, which is typical of his attention to detail.

Interestingly, the interview also highlights some of the experimental nature of Bart’s Nightmare, quoting Groening as stating “I find games in which you press the button as fast as you can for as long as you can really tedious. I like games that take you to weird new worlds.”

That’s certainly something that we can enjoy in this title, which has a decidedly non-linear approach, pitting Bart against a number of challenges, not least his school grades.

It’s Not A Classic, So What Makes This Auction Special?

Concluding on June 28, 2026, the eBay auction for The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare featured 17 different bidders, whose desire to buy the game pushed it over the previous record for the title (around $4000). What drove them to bid money on this particular copy of this The Simpsons game, and how did it end up selling for $5,600.01?

Well, this still-sealed cartridge was rated by PSA, acquiring a score of 9.8 for the box packaging (which features art by The Simpsons illustrator and writer Bill Morrison) with an A++ rating for the shrink wrap. This score is particularly significant, as it indicates the game has not been tampered with since it left the factory. As some games could have a torn seal or a battered box, and vice versa, the two scores are vital in highlighting the condition of the packaging. In this case, a score of 9.8 means that this The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare cartridge resides in a box in almost flawless condition.

Fancy adding this game to your retro collection, or do you prefer to play rather than admire the packaging? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!