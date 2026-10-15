It Will Cost $1 Million to Own the Ultimate Screen-Used Star Wars Grail (And That Is Just the Starting Price)

Screen used props from the Star Wars franchise are among some of the most likely to set new records when they come to auction. Not every Star Wars prop sells for ridiculous amounts of money, but every now and then an item will go under the hammer that every collector wants to own whatever the cost. In Heritage Auctions’ upcoming Star Wars Signature auction, there are many screen-matched weapons used by the many of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including one that could even set a new record by the time the hammer falls. What piece could cause a huge stir like this? That would be the lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader during several pivotal moments, including the climactic Cloud City duel with Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, which is expecting some deep-pocketed collectors coming in to bid considering its starting bid is $1 million.

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When it comes to history making movies, the Star Wars franchise stands as one of the most influential and innovative. George Lucas created the epic space saga at a time when nothing like it existed and the world was still used to seeing cardboard sets and men in bad suits pretending to be robots and monsters. While Lucas retained much of this practical approach – as there were not other options available at the time – the design and creative processes used to bring Star Wars to life ensured that what was seen on screen became a new standard in movie effects that still stands up pretty solidly half a century later. Among the props created, the lightsaber continues to be an instantly recognizable movie weapon that everyone knows about even if they have never seen a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars Lightsabers Could Have Been Made By Anyone

Many movie props are created with brand new materials, using resin, molds, and custom made attachments specifically for a production. When Lucas began his work on Star Wars, it was all about keeping budgets low and using what he had to make many of the props that would in time become worth millions of dollars to collectors. Darth Vader’s lightsaber hilt was one such item that needed to be made using “found object” creativity, and was primarily built from a camera flash attachment. Using a 1950s MPP Microflash and stripping off the manufacturer’s name, the prop team retained the item’s black cylindrical shroud, clamp, and center band, while adding aluminum tubes, T-track grips to the handle, a strip of magnifier bubbles from a calculator, some cheap wiring, and a D-ring to attach the whole rig to Vader’s belt. What was produced, however, did not look like something that had been Frankensteined from old bits of electronics, and on screen looked just like the futuristic, realistic handle of an awesome weapon.

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Over the years, several other props have been sold at auction, including the severed hand of Luke from The Empire Strikes Back and a variety of lightsaber hilts including this very one. The props that always attract the most attention are those linked directly to Darth Vader. This exact lightsaber is the same item that sold in 2025 for a then-record $3.6 million, and was followed by the weapon of Luke Skywalker earlier this year which sold for $3.7 million. This latest auction now gives Vader the chance to take the high ground once more and break records for a third time in just two years as the piece exchanges hands once more. While breaking records is never guaranteed, one thing that is certain is that this item’s starting price of $1 million is going to seem like pocket money compared to the hammer price that Vader’s lightsaber is going to sell for when the auction comes around on November 12.

Do you think this latest lightsaber auction can break yet another record? Is such a prop really worth almost $4 million? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.