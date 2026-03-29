Star Wars’ New Darth Maul Show Will Finally Pay Off George Lucas’ Original Plans

The next Star Wars Disney+ streaming series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, is bringing something that should pay off George Lucas’ original plans for the franchise. The new series is created by Dave Filoni and will bring the popular Sith lord from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back for more adventures on the streaming service. While it looked like Maul died in his battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, it was revealed he actually lived and had more adventures. He also showed up during the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the new series follows those events.

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According to Discussing Film on X, Dave Filoni revealed that Maul: Shadow Lord will bring some of George Lucas’ original plans for the character to life. “George [Lucas] and I had had some talks about Maul over the years and what his plans for Maul had been,” Filoni said. “And so I felt [Maul – Shadow Lord] was a way of honoring that future that we were going to have and finally bringing some of it to light.”

Dave Filoni says ‘MAUL – SHADOW LORD’ will bring some of George Lucas’ original plans for Maul to life.



“George [Lucas] and I had had some talks about Maul over the years and what his plans for Maul had been. And so I felt [Maul – Shadow Lord] was a way of honoring that future… pic.twitter.com/ANEJyCAszL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2026

What is Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord About?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

What it seems that Dave Filoni might be talking about is how Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is likely the replacement for the canceled George Lucas series, Star Wars: Underworld. This was supposed to be a TV series long before streaming became prevalent, as Lucas had plans for Star Wars: Underworld in 2005. Lucas planned on this series to be a live-action drama that took place in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Lucas wanted to explore the criminal underbelly of the galaxy, but the money needed to make this series was too much for the time, and that caused the network to shelve the plans. Two years later, Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney. That entire plotline from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord sounds exactly like what Lucas was planning in 2005, but with Darth Maul as the character tying it all together. What is impressive is that Disney+ allows the company to make the show for a much higher cost than even Lucas needed in 2005.

There are also early reviews of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord that refer to the new Disney+ series as gritty and grounded, which makes it sound exactly like what Lucas wanted to accomplish with his canceled series. Garnering comparisons to Andor, it sounds like Maul might be exactly what Star Wars fans have been waiting for, and since it seems to be a call-back to what George Lucas had originally planned, it means even more for fans who grew up loving this franchise.



Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord follows Darth Maul as he reconsiders his entire role in helping Palpatine and his reign for the Empire. Instead, he realizes that the entire militant Empire is not what he believed them to be, as he expected a Force-centered order. He then starts building his criminal empire and takes on a new apprentice, where he attempts to reorganize the underworld.

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