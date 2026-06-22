Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber With Severed Hand Prop From The Empire Strikes Back Could Be Yours For A Massive Price

There are plenty of iconic scenes from the Star Wars original trilogy. Luke Skywalker gazing at the twin suns of Tatooine, the first time we see a lightsaber being turned on, and even the Death Star destroying Alderaan are all etched into the minds of fans forever. However, when it comes to the dialogues, there’s one line that’s easily the most popular in the entire franchise, especially as it reveals one of the biggest twists in movie history.

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“No, I am your father.” These words uttered by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back not only stunned Luke, but also every person watching the movie. Even the cast was blown away when they first learnt about it. The revelation came after a duel between the father and son, which didn’t really go Luke’s way. In fact, you can say it got completely out of hand for Luke. Speaking of Luke’s hand, Heritage Auction has listed the same severed hand prop used in the movie, and it’s still holding the lightsaber.

Luke’s Severed Hand And Lightsaber Prop From Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Is On Auction

It goes without saying that any prop from the Star Wars movies would be a Holy Grail for fans and collectors. But a prop that’s related to the most popular dialogue from the franchise is something that even the most die-hard collectors could only dream of owning. However, if you have a cool $1,000,000 to splash, this Grail of Grails could be yours. Of course, that price is sure to shoot up as more bids come in; and you can be sure they will.

“Few props in cinematic history possess the immediate recognizability, cultural significance, and mythic stature of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back,” says the description. “Offered here is the original screen-used Luke Skywalker lightsaber seen during the climactic Cloud City duel between Luke and Darth Vader, culminating in one of the most shocking and influential moments in motion picture history.”

The fact that this prop is on auction at all is surprising. You’d expect to see it in the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art or on grand display in a collection somewhere. The massive bid you’d need to make for it already rules out casual collectors, as $1,250,000 with buyer’s premium is no joke. There are very few items that can match the prestige this would add to your collection.

How much do you think this iconic movie prop should be worth? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!