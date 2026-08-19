This Kenner Star Wars Auction Pairing Makes the Battle of Hoth Look Even More One-Sided

The original trilogy of Star Wars set up The Galactic Empire as an unstoppable force. Whether it was the Death Star blowing up Alderaan, scores of Star Destroyers dominating space battles, or the hundreds of faceless Stormtroopers at its disposable, the Empire outmatched, outgunned, and outclassed any resistance that stood in its way. While it finally took the last surviving magical space wizard to eventually bring them down, it’s evident that the fascist regime would win in a purely militaristic fight. Nowhere is this clearer than The Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The Empire’s military superiority absolutely crushed the rebel base on the planet, forcing a mass evacuation. In fact, even calling it a battle would be incorrect, it was more akin to a fight for survival.

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Perhaps to give you an idea of the mismatch in might between the two forces, Heritage Auctions has paired each side’s most iconic unit from Hoth in this interesting listing: Kenner’s massive Imperial AT-AT Walker and the lowly Tauntaun used by the rebels. These Kenner toys have been paired together in what I assume is someone’s idea of a joke. While both of them are loose, used, and ungraded, they appear to be complete and in decent shape. The Tauntaun comes with a box which features signs of aging and a bit of scuffing. Perhaps that’s why this impressive pairing started bids at such a low price, but it’s a deal of a lifetime if you don’t mind unsealed vintage Star Wars toys.

Vintage Kenner AT-AT and Tauntaun Pairing Is Going For a Steal

It’s really up to you to decide whether this pairing is worth the money, considering its condition. It’s missing a lot when you consider the aspects that most collectors look for, as both toys are unsealed and aren’t graded. However, when you consider that loose versions of the AT-AT Walker are going for roughly $100 on eBay, this listing automatically becomes a steal. While the pictures don’t really give us a great idea of their condition, Heritage notes that both, the AT-AT and Tauntaun are complete and in decent condition. If you’re like me, and prefer unsealing your toys to display them on shelves, this listing of the mismatched pairing would be perfect for you.

However, what I’d really love to know is whose idea it was to list them as a pair. It wouldn’t be so funny if it was the Snowspeeder instead of the Tauntaun, as the rebels used the latter to literally trip up the titanic AT-ATs. It’s almost as if they deliberately wanted to showcase the massive technological and firepower gap between the rebels and the Empire. That’s not to say that the pairing isn’t iconic in itself. We all remember one of the original trilogy’s most visceral scenes, where Han slices open the belly of a dead Tauntaun and places an unconscious Luke inside to save him from death by hypothermia. As for the AT-AT, the walking behemoth is one of the most terrifying and recognizable units in the entire Star Wars legendarium. This lopsided pairing is perfect for those who aren’t bothered by the intricacies of the collector’s market, and just want to own some cool vintage Star Wars toys. An added bonus is that it’s one of the few Kenner toy pairings you won’t have to slice open a Tauntaun and sell it’s kidney for.