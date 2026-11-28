Today, it’s not uncommon to see toy manufacturers create intentional scarcity with variant or exclusive figures designed to drive engagement with the line. But when Kenner was helping create the modern action figure with their classic Star Wars action figure line, any rare or variant figures they produced were entirely accidental, as with the legendary rocket-firing Boba Fett or with their first run of Jawa action figures. Kenner’s original run of 1978 issue Jawas featured vinyl capes, similar to those seen on their Darth Vader and Ben Kenobi action figures. However, Kenner was concerned that the diminutive Jawas would appear to be a worse value than their other Star Wars figures, and determined that the figure’s cape was the way to compensate. By the end of 1978, Kenner made a running change to cloth capes for their Jawas — though not before that initial production run of vinyl capes made it to stores.

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Kids at the time didn’t really notice or care; it would take the ensuing decades and the gradual birth of the Star Wars action figure collecting community to turn the vinyl-caped Jawa into a collector’s item. Now, a loose vinyl-caped Jawa can sell for up to $3.5k in the right condition, and a carded sample (one of the absolute rarest carded Star Wars action figures) can fetch upwards of $10k. To this point, an eBay auction earmarked as an example of the vinyl-caped Jawa’s value has sold for its full $3.5k asking price in the time between pitching and writing. That vinyl-caped Jawa came authenticated and graded through the CAS (Collector Archive Services), and was certified at an 85 Near-Mint. It is one of just a handful of authentic vinyl-caped Jawas to be auctioned on eBay in the last several months.

How Kenner’s Rush to Bring Star Wars to Market Created Some of Their Rarest Action Figures

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm.

Kenner was caught off-guard by the success of Star Wars, to say the least. Famously, they didn’t have their 3.75″ toy line ready in time for Christmas of 1977, and had to resort to selling kids and parents an empty box with an “I.O.U.” for Star Wars action figures. Though that bought them some time, it still meant they had to rush to have the figures on shelves as soon as was possible, which turned out to be Spring of 1978. The Jawa and its vinyl cape was far from the only engineering or design decision that Kenner second-guessed once those early figures hit shelves. Five of the twelve characters that came to shelves in that initial wave would be modified significantly over the course of the line’s first year, turning the first-run variants of each figure into collector’s items. Some are more sought after than others, and none is rarer or more sought-after than the vinyl-caped Jawa.

The closest contender to the vinyl-caped Jawa are the three “double-telescoping” lightsaber figures; these are just as sought-after and known among collectors, however, there seem to be slightly more of them to go around. The vinyl-caped Jawa has been able to lay claim to most prized of these running change figures because there are just so few authentic samples available. The “double-telescoping” lightsabers were scraped for practical rather than aesthetic reasons: these early plastic lightsabers had a second extending section, designed to make the toy’s blade look closer to its on-screen counterpart. Kenner found that in practice, these double-telescoping blades broke extremely easily, and made the decision to retool them. Double-telescoping variants exist for Luke Skywalker, Ben Kenobi, and Darth Vader.

The sudden switch from “small head” to “large head” sculpts for Han Solo was a running change that has long baffled fans. The original, smaller head-sculpt is a significantly better likeness of actor Harrison Ford, as well as being in better proportion to the rest of the figure. The large head — which was then used for all rereleases of the A New Hope Han Solo figure until the line’s discontinuation — looks much closer to Blondie drummer Clem Burke. Over the decades, collectors have been unable to get a hard answer from former Kenner designers about why the Han Solo headsculpt was changed, though apparently internally at Kenner, it was thought that the large headsculpt was the better likeness. There is also a “hollow-cheeked” variant of the Tusken Raider figure, though this was the result of a manufacturing discrepancy during the Return of the Jedi line in 1983.

How Kenner’s Running Changes Still Inspire Companies & Frustrate Collectors After Fifty Years

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm.

A vinyl cape is a very easy thing to fake. And while many of the replicas and reproductions readily available on eBay advertise themselves as such, there is a history of counterfeit or scam vinyl capes. This was an easier scam to pull off in the pre-internet era, with Star Wars collectors now maintaining highly detailed, highly organized databases for authenticating virtually any and every rarity in the line. For reproduction accessories, there is even a “float test” used to determine authenticity: because of the differences in plastics used, real Kenner accessories float when placed in water, while most reproductions sink. This author can verify the veracity of the test, as it was used to sell me an original blaster for a Kenner Han Solo at a comic book convention several years ago.

Fans have much less trouble spotting the difference when it comes to reproductions like Hasbro’s upcoming retro collection vinyl-caped Jawa. Though a faithful replica of the original figure, the differences in plastic, paint, and color are enough to make it very easy to tell a loose original from a loose reproduction. In celebration of Star Wars‘ fiftieth anniversary next year, Hasbro is reproducing all twelve of the first wave of Kenner figures, and when possible, recreating rare running changes like the hollow-cheek Tusken Raider and the double-telescoping lightsabers. These provide collectors with a budget-friendly way to display these pieces of Star Wars action figure history, though many collectors interested in these variants might find owning a replica defeats the purpose: Star Wars is an incredibly easy line to collect, all things considered. Owning the original seventy-seven figures takes patience, but can be done (most collectors will be kind to themselves and leave it there — Power of the Force is just beyond the majority of us). These variants add a new and potentially unattainable challenge to Kenner Star Wars collecting, assuring collectors there will always be something new to keep on the look-out for.

What’s your favorite Kenner Star Wars action figure? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!