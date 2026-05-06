The Rarest Darth Vader Action Figure Heads to Action, Featuring Unique Lightsaber Design

Star Wars action figures have been hot collectors’ items ever since A New Hope premiered nearly 50 years ago. Fans were so eager to get their hands on toys from the hit blockbuster that Kenner’s infamous “empty box” campaign was one of the top gifts for Christmas 1977. The box doubled as a mail-in voucher for people to get the first of Kenner’s planned action figures. Of course, one of the characters in that inaugural line was none other than Darth Vader. And if you thought his action figure was highly coveted in the ’70s, that item has become even more valuable in the decades since.

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On auction at Goldin is a Kenner 1977 Darth Vader action figure, which includes a “thin alternate cape” and a “mushroom tip” lightsaber. As of this writing, the current bid is $15,000. The auction is scheduled to run through June 3rd.

Also available in a separate listing is a Kenner “Early Bird” Star Wars action figure set that includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. As of this writing, the current bid is $5,500. This auction also ends on June 3rd.

Why This Darth Vader Action Figure is So Valuable

The first wave of Star Wars action figures came with double-telescoping lightsabers, which had a layer of inner filament that allowed the blade to extend. This methodology was eventually discontinued because it was too expensive for Kenner (plus, that design broke easily), so any figures with the “mushroom tip” lightsabers are now exceedingly rare. Funnily enough, Star Wars has integrated the mushroom tips into franchise lore, referring to these lightsabers as “dual phase” sabers where the blade can extend. It goes without saying that Vader’s weapon falls under that umbrella.

Interestingly, this Vader action figure currently isn’t selling for as much as other variants with the double-telescoping lightsabers. Recently, there was a Vader action figure that went for $130,095, which is a huge difference from the one up at Goldin. Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that Goldin’s auction still has plenty of time left. There’s roughly a month to go before it closes, so that price will likely be driven up by collectors who are committed to securing the rare Vader figure for themselves.

This figure’s connection to Kenner’s empty box campaign is likely the main reason why it’s so valuable on the market. There have obviously been several Vader figures made over the years, but this is the first one ever, making it an integral piece of Star Wars and merchandising history. These toys aren’t being produced anymore, so they’re becoming harder and harder to find. Case in point: a Star Wars fan recently shared that their Obi-Wan Kenobi figure (with a double-telescope lightsaber) is one of only 12 or 13 that have been graded.

Kenner’s Star Wars toys are very popular items on the bidding market. There was another auction for a prototype of the Han Solo (Trench Coat) figure from Return of the Jedi, which was sold for over $30,000. It wouldn’t be surprising for the Vader figure to approach that number of even exceed it. If it’s already at $15,000 at this point in the auction, there’s definitely high demand. Star Wars fans should check their attics for rare collectibles, because they evidently could be worth thousands of dollars.