Star Wars’ Most Valuable Last 17 Figure “Accidentally” Unearthed in Attic Stash Worth Thousands

The idea of accidentally coming across a stash of incredibly valuable collectibles in an attic is usually just the stuff of dreams. Such serendipitous events are so rare, in fact, that they generally make the news, like the copy of Action Comics #1 that was found by three brothers in their mother’s attic, which subsequently sold for more than $9m in 2025. But, clearly, it does happen, and it may have just happened again, thanks to a new post on Reddit from the wife of an old Star Wars fan who has apparently unearthed a bona fide hidden gem that will have other collectors enviously climbing the ladder to their own parents’ attics.

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The post, shared by a user called Mayday______, claims that a huge collection of 1980s Kenner Star Wars figures had been sitting in her mother-in-law’s attic for over 30 years, and she had been instructed to sort them and sell them (along with a huge Warhammer and Transformers collection). The collection is in extremely good condition, and the account has an established history of sorting through the Warhammer figures (and asking for identification of lots of them), so the inevitable questions of legitimacy in the comments might genuinely be misplaced. Crucially, the collection has some stand-outs, including two R2-D2 Pop-up Lightsabers (which average around $500 on eBay currently), and a trove of accessories. But the highlight is the Yak Face, which (like the R2 Pop-Ups) was part of the Last 17 figures, and is the most highly valued of the rare collection at around $700-800 complete and in good condition.

The Last 17 Are Star Wars Gold Dust

If the collection is legitimate – and the post history suggests the cynical accusations of engagement farming could well be misplaced – Mayday has turned up something incredible. The Yak Face looks in great condition, and the white figures look mostly free from any yellowing. Given they’re now more than 40 years old, that’s incredible. Which is why there’s also offers being sent to the OP for $4500. If the uncarded Boba Fett has all of its accessories, that’s another gem.

The Last 17 was – as the name would suggest – the last 17 figures released by Kenner in 1985. The run included Han Solo (In Carbonite Chamber), four ewoks, the Pop-Up Lightsaber R2-D2, and an EV-9D9, plus two Luke Skywalkers worth around $1000 together, among others. From the original post, it appears the collection contains at least the majority of them. Somewhere, a collector is going to pick up an incredible buy when they actually come to market. Also, maybe go and check your attics…

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