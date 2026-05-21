These New Masters of the Universe Exclusives Are Pure ’80s Toy Magic

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is back and better than ever with an all-new live action movie coming in just a few weeks and plenty of collectibles for fans of all ages. Entertainment Earth has gotten in on the action with two exclusives straight out of Eternia that are sure to give your collection the power! Read all about the Fright Pit Slime Playset and Battle for Subternia Action Figure 4-Pack and pre-order yours now.

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If there’s one thing that the modern toy world has been lacking, it has to be playsets. These environments are great for filling out displays, action figure photography, and of course playing with your toys! (remember, you’re never too old for that). The Entertainment Earth exclusive Fright Pit Slime Playset retails for $48.99 and comes loaded with fun features fans are sure to love.

Representing the depths of the evil horde’s home base, this set has some incredible sculpting details on the skeleton dragon’s head and hands which can actually grab and hold figures from your MOTU collection. There is a button on the side which when pressed will light up the scene with an eerie glow, perfect for setting the mood on your shelf. You’ll also get one pack of slim with a bright green color, perfect for trapping your heroes in place.

The Master of the Universe Origins line of action figures takes the nostalgic look and feel of the original ’80s collection, but Mattel has updated each figure with improved articulation with 16 moveable joints allowing for more dynamic posing.

The Battle for Subternia Action Figure 4-Pack retails for $74.99 and brings in backup for both the heroes and villains from across the world of Eternia and each comes with their signature weapons. For the forces of good we have representatives from both the land and sea with an Avian warrior honoring the Bird People and a Mer-Warrior straight from the Crystal Sea. The villains are reinforced by the Primal Captain, a beastly warrior and Sepult-Ro Disciple, a loyal follower of Skeletor.



Both of these exclusives are sure to take your collection to the next level and are perfect for building out the battle at home or even sharing with a younger fan in your life to keep the adventure going for generations to come. Head on over to Entertainment Earth and pre-order both exclusives now and they should ship in July.