This Forgotten 1988 Dinosaur Toy Was Better Than Anything from Jurassic Park… and is Now Selling for Over $3K

Two of the most enduring subjects in popular culture are dinosaurs and aliens. Yet in 1988, one franchise that combined these two hot topics failed to become a merchandising juggernaut; it was just too good, too costly and too early. Now, the best item from that franchise would cost you substantially more than the $49.99 price tag it originally came with.

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Dino-Riders arrived five years before Steven Spielberg brought dinosaurs to life in the movie adaptation of Jurassic Park. The series had one of the most exciting and advanced toys of its time, but despite that achievement, the franchise’s small range of action figures and TV series vanished without a trace just before the dino-boom really took off.

Nearly 40 years later, Dino-Riders‘ Tyrannosaurus Rex hero piece has become a collector’s grail. In March 2024, a graded AFA 80 boxed version sold at auction for $2,920.50. It seems that this was not a one-off case: Just a few weeks ago, an open-box version of the item sold on eBay for around the same price. The auction was originally listed at $3,500, and a best offer was accepted. While the final sale price is not shown, it is reasonable to assume that the agreed price was above $3,000, which is not a bad return for anyone who bought and kept one intact.

Dino-Riders was a Surprising Failure That Is Now Proving Its Value

Tyco

The concept behind Dino-Riders should have been one of the most sure-fire hits with children of the 1980s; a pulp science fiction mash-up where two battling aliens of the future find themselves stranded on prehistoric Earth, with both sides weaponising various dinosaurs to continue their war for supremacy.

Like many toy lines of the 1980s, Dino-Riders came with a tie-in animated TV series that aired as part of the Marvel Action Universe block, but only 14 episodes were produced, and of those, a mere three were released on VHS in the U.S. The toy line itself included three waves of figures, but by the time the final series was released, the franchise was already facing its own ice age despite its exceptional quality and ambition.

In a time when most action figures were under five inches tall with five basic points of articulation, Dino-Riders’ range included several large, motorised dinosaurs able to walk and move their heads, with clip-on armour and weapons that turned them into formidable war machines. What was more, no expense was spared on the designs of the dinosaurs. Illustrator William Stout, who was the production designer for the Masters of the Universe (1987) live-action movie, created dinosaurs that were not just thrilling for children, but were given approval by the Smithsonian Institution after the toy line’s demise to be part of the “Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Reptile Collection” (minus the motors, wheels and weapons, of course).

Tyco

Of course, this quality came at a price. For the imposing 1/24th scale Tyrannosaurus Rex, which came with three alien figures, moving jaws and claws, a pivoting command tower armour, and other weaponry, parents had to shell out $49.99. The heroic Diplodocus followed at $29.99, then several other dinosaurs costing $11-15.

This became one of Tyco’s biggest problems: Adjusted for inflation, the price of the T. rex alone was around $149 in today’s money, double the price of even some modern premium collectors’ toys, and just too high for parents already caught up in buying figures from some other huge franchises such as Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. After two waves of dinosaur figures, Tyco released an Ice Age wave in 1990 that abandoned dinosaurs for mammoths and sabre-toothed cats. It did not have the same appeal, and the Dino-Riders franchise quickly went extinct.

As a footnote, Mattel did attempt to bring back Dino-Riders, with talk of a new movie in 2015, and a new wave of Dino-Riders toys being released in 2020. However, for the most part, the franchise is sadly still a thing of the past.

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