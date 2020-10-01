Dino-Riders '80s Toys Return In a New Rulon Warriors Battle Pack

The '80s Dino-Riders Tyco toy line and short-lived animated television series had an awesome premise. It involved a batle between two futuristic groups - the superhuman Valorians and the evil humanoid Rulon Alliance - that ended up taking place in the prehistoric past with the help of Dinosaurs that they befriended (Valorians) or brainwashed (Rulons). If you were a fan of the toys and the series back in the day, you'll be happy to know that Mattel has released a new product in the lineup - Dino-Riders Rulon Warriors Battle Pack!

The Dino-Riders Rulon Warriors Battle Pack is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can grab right here for $19.99. It's a special edition collection that contains 6 dinosaurs and 15 other figures, "including such classic characters as Rulon leader Krulos, Bitor, Boldar, and Dino-Riders hotshot Llahd".

Granted, the Dino-Riders Rulon Warriors Battle Pack isn't exactly the Dino-Riders toys that fans will remember. These figures appear to have a style that's similar to plastic Army Men or M.U.S.C.L.E figures. Still, the fact that these exist is exciting. If they do well, who knows what might happen. With any luck, Mattel would do some re-issues or new figures in the Dino-Riders collection. From the official description:

"It's the heroic Valorians versus the evil Rulon Alliance in this exciting Dino-Riders Rulon Warriors Battle Pack - Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Recreate epic battle sequences inspired by the 1980s toy line and Dino-Riders animated series or create your own new adventures! This special edition collection contains 6 dinosaurs and 15 other figures, including such classic characters as Rulon leader Krulos, Bitor, Boldar, and Dino-Riders hotshot Llahd. Whether you're discovering Dino-Riders for the first time or you've been a fan since you were a kid, you do not want to miss this sensational opportunity to Harness the Power of Dinosaurs! Each figure measure approximately 1-inch tall and the dinos measure approximately up to 7-inches long. Ages 6 and up."

If you aren't familiar with Dino-Riders, then consider this your introduction. Dinosaur-riding creatures from the future is clearly an idea that was ahead of it's time. Hopefully, we'll see more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.