5 Great 1980s Animated Shows Not Enough People Remember

The 1980s were a golden age for animated television. The decade was fueled by a perfect storm of deregulation in children’s programming and the immense popularity of action figures, creating a tidal wave of shows that are now remembered as timeless classics. Franchises like Transformers and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero dominated the airwaves, building sprawling mythologies around their toy lines. Meanwhile, series such as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats brought high fantasy to Saturday mornings, while Disney began its television renaissance with hits like DuckTales. The era was packed with icons, from the supernatural antics of The Real Ghostbusters to the heroics of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This explosion of creativity produced a vast and diverse landscape of animated adventures, and the sheer volume of content means that many high-quality shows have been overshadowed by their more famous contemporaries. These shows often boasted innovative concepts or unique genre blends, but for various reasons, they never achieved the same level of lasting cultural impact. Lost in the shuffle of history, these underappreciated gems represent a treasure trove of nostalgia, waiting to be rediscovered by those who grew up with them and found by a new audience for the first time.

5) C.O.P.S.

Image courtesy of Hasbro

Set in the then-futuristic metropolis of Empire City in the year 2020, C.O.P.S. centered on a team of high-tech police officers assembled to take on the city’s master criminal, Big Boss. The show’s core appeal was its colorful cast of characters, each with a specific codename and a unique cybernetic enhancement or gadget that defined their role on the team. Led by the stoic Baldwin P. “Bulletproof” Vess (voiced by Ken Ryan), the Central Organization of Police Specialists was a diverse group that felt like a sci-fi version of a classic police procedural. The series, which carried the tagline “Fighting crime in a future time,” blended detective stories with futuristic action, and each episode was framed as a specific case file. While it was created to promote a Hasbro toy line, the show developed a genuine sense of world-building and character dynamics that made it more than just a simple advertisement.

4) Centurions

Image courtesy of Ruby-Spears Productions

With the incredible tagline “Man and Machine, Power Xtreme!,” Centurions was a show built on a high-concept sci-fi premise. The series followed a team of three specialists who wore advanced exo-frame suits that allowed them to fuse with powerful assault weapon systems beamed down from an orbiting space station. Operating from the Sky Vault, Crystal Kane (voiced by Diane Pershing) would analyze threats from the villainous cyborg Doc Terror and deploy the team to any location on Earth. The show was known for its detailed technical designs, a contribution from comic book legends Jack Kirby and Gil Kane, and its focus on teamwork between the three main heroes: Max Ray (voiced by Pat Fraley), Jake Rockwell (voiced by Vince Edwards), and Ace McCloud (voiced by Neil Ross). Centurions stood out for its commitment to its futuristic themes and the imaginative way it depicted the fusion of human skill with advanced technology.

3) BraveStarr

Image courtesy of Filmation

A unique and ambitious blend of science fiction and classic Western tropes, BraveStarr was set on the distant desert planet of New Texas. The series followed Marshal BraveStarr (voiced by Pat Fraley), a Native American lawman who protected the multicultural frontier world from various outlaws, most notably the villainous Tex Hex. What made the show truly special was its infusion of mysticism into the space-western setting. BraveStarr could call upon the spirit powers of different animals to gain superhuman abilities, such as the “Strength of the Bear” or the “Speed of the Puma.” His main partner was Thirty/Thirty (voiced by Ed Gilbert), a cybernetic horse who could transform into a bipedal, shotgun-wielding deputy. As the final animated series produced by the legendary Filmation studio, BraveStarr was also known for its moral lessons at the end of each episode, tackling mature themes with a sincerity that set it apart.

2) M.A.S.K.

Image courtesy of Kenner Products

M.A.S.K. was a perfect hybrid of two of the decade’s biggest franchises, combining the military-team concept of G.I. Joe with the transforming vehicles of Transformers. The series centered on the ongoing battle between the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand (M.A.S.K.), a high-tech task force led by Matt Trakker (voiced by Doug Stone), and the Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem (V.E.N.O.M.), a terrorist organization led by the villainous Miles Mayhem (voiced by Brendan McKane). The show’s appeal came from its dual gimmick; not only did every character’s vehicle have a surprise transformation, but each agent also wore a special helmet that granted them a unique superpower. This combination created a dynamic formula, with missions that showcased both vehicular combat and personal abilities.

1) Dino-Riders

Image courtesy of Tyco Toys

Of all the high-concept cartoons of the 1980s, Dino-Riders had arguably the most compelling premise. The series followed the heroic Valorians, a peaceful superhuman race who, while trying to escape the evil Rulon Empire, are accidentally transported through time and crash-land on prehistoric Earth. The Rulons follow them, setting the stage for their conflict to continue in this new world. The show’s brilliant hook was how each faction utilized the planet’s native life. The Valorians used their telepathic abilities to befriend the dinosaurs, partnering with them in battle. In contrast, the villainous Rulons used cruel “brain boxes” to enslave the creatures, outfitting them with massive weapon platforms. This core concept, combined with the fact that the toy line was praised for its detailed dinosaur models, made Dino-Riders an unforgettable animated series.

Which forgotten 1980s cartoon do you think deserves a modern reboot? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!