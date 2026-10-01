This Lot Of Vintage Batman Action Figures Features Some Big Names And The Penguin’s Cutest Henchmen

When it comes to the best Batman actor of all time, the likes of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and even Robert Pattinson are in it with a shout. But, if we’re choosing the best actors to ever voice the Caped Crusader, there’s no one that did it better than the late Kevin Conroy, the voice behind the mask in Batman: The Animated Series, as well as the Arkham games. Cast alongside Mark Hamill’s Joker, the two of them delivered some great performances that molded our childhood love for Batman. However, it wasn’t just Conroy and Hamill’s performances that made Batman: The Animated Series so great. It had an amazing cast of characters, a stunning art style, and a unique retro-futuristic take on Gotham.

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If you’re a fan of the series, Heritage Auctions recently introduced a lot featuring 17 of Hasbro’s early ’90s Batman action figures, and most of them are from The Animated Series. Besides the awesome figures, the first thing you’ll notice that they all have the Kenner logo on them. While Hasbro acquired the manufacturer in 1991, it still put out some figures under Kenner’s name for a few years after that. Considering that they’re not graded, the current bid price for all 17 figures is just $10. While you’d still have to pay $59 with buyer’s premium, it’s an amazing price for so many figures, especially for Batman fans that grew up in the ’90s. Along with The Animates Series line, the lot also includes figures from the Legends of Batman and Batman Returns lines.

17 Vintage Batman Figures Are Going For An Unbelievable Price

From The Animates Series line, we have Poison Ivy, Cat Woman, Ninja Robin, Clayface, Manbat, Killer Croc, and Mr. Freeze. However the best one from the line is the Bruce Wayne figure with the snap-on Batman costume. I remember playing with this toy for hours as a kid, and was absolutely blown away with the snap-on feature at the time. There’s also a figure of the titular Phantasm from Mask of the Phantasm, but the iconic movie was made with the same art style, so I’ve grouped it together. We then have the Legends of Batman line, featuring Riddler, Joker, Nightwing, and Catwoman, all in their iconic suits.

As for the Batman Begins line, it includes Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in her famous suit, Robin, and a similar Bruce Wayne figure with a snap-on Batman suit, this time capturing the likeness of Michael Keaton. It seems the manufacturers really loved this feature too. However, the standout and most adorable toy of the lot is the Penguin Commandos set. Armed to the beaks, these adorable waddlers gave Batman quite a tough time in service of their boss, Danny DeVito’s Penguin. The fact that they are just penguins under mind control firing rockets is both hilarious and cute. This era really defined Batman at the time. Unlike the Bale and Pattinson movies, these TV shows and movies managed to add a bit of whimsy into the mix. It was the image of Batman millennials grew up with and, at that price, is something worth firing up the Bat Signal for.