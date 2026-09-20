This Near-Mint 1940 Issue of Batman is One of Just Three Like It in the World

Batman‘s almost ninety-years of continuous comic book stories is one of the most compelling aspects of the Dar Knight’s legacy. Better than perhaps any other super-hero, by following Batman’s evolution from the pages of Detective Comics #27 to this month’s Detective Comics #1113, a reader can feel the very comic book medium evolve. His dark and gritty Golden Age roots would be abandoned for the colorful, over-the-top Silver Age, and revived for a socially-conscious, character-driven Bronze Age. Modern Age runs would draw from all three, evidenced nowhere better than Grant Morrison’s depiction of the Caped Crusader. But, as impressive as this eighty-seven year legacy is, it comes with a major drawback for Batman collectors: the hero’s earliest appearances are some of the rarest and most sought after comic books ever published. Owning even one forties-era issue of Batman or Detective Comics is a dream for many fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond spawning many of Batman’s most enduring friends and foes, the Batman comics of the 1940s are well-loved by fans because of just how much they did to establish the look and feel of the character’s world. The Gotham of artist (and Joker co-creator) Jerry Robinson is still the definitive take on the city in the eyes of some fans. And Robinson’s covers are regarded as some of the best of the era, snapshots of Batman and Robin in action that distill what makes Golden Age Batman so special. Some, like Batman #1, have become iconic because of their significance (Batman #1 being the Joker and Catwoman’s first appearance), but one classic cover is iconic just on merit of the power of its image. Batman #9, drawn by Robinson and Fred Ray, is instantly recognizable to almost any comic collector. Next week, Heritage is auctioning a perfect copy, a Near-Mint sample graded at 9.0 by the Certified Guarantee Company (CGC). With a week to bid at the time of writing, the price has already soared to over $14k — already more than $2k higher than the 2026 Overstreet Price Guide’s listed $11.5k value for the issue in 9.0 condition.

Taking a Look Inside Batman #9

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman #9 was published at a time when the standard page count for a comic book was fifty-two or even eighty story pages. The good and bad of this is that it meant writers were telling multiple stories each issue. To fill an issue, virtually any idea that came into the writers’ heads would likely make it to the printed page. At its best, this led to creative, unusual storytelling that might otherwise never have seen publication. At its worst, it led to uncreative, rushed rehashes of previous issues or other stories from popular culture. Virtually always, it meant that characters like Batman dipped their toes into unexpected genres or settings, as in Batman #9’s opening stories. Batman #9 contains its share of both. It opens with the eerie murder mystery “The Four Fates,” following a group of criminals begin to die off in a manner predicted by a mystic they murdered; the next story is “The White Whale,” where uncovers a scheme by a corrupt insurance company secretary to sink ships with a submarine disguised as a monster whale.

“The Four Fates” pits Batman against the supernatural, and in a surprising twist, offers no final-page twist ending that reveals clever deception behind the apparent magic … the reader is left to wonder if there really was something otherworldly at work. “The White Whale” makes use of a novel maritime setting, and while its twist ending is hardly original, the charm of watching Batman and Robin fight sailors straight from a Popeye comic more than compensates. The issue’s other two stories are its best remembered, with both called out on the CGC label: “Joker Appearance. 1st Batman Christmas Story.” The “Joker Appearance” refers to “The Case of the Lucky Law-Breakers,” in which the Ace of Knaves escapes from prison and devises an ingenious money-laundering scheme. He partners with recently-paroled criminals to steal money and then threaten business owners into holding a fake contest where the Joker’s accomplice can appear to win the money legitimately. The story employs a unique device to fill readers in on the Joker and Batman’s previous confrontations, delivering this exposition in the form of a movie theater newsreel being watched by Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson.

The “1st Batman Christmas Story” is more significant than one might expect: holiday-themed Batman stories were a tradition in the Golden Age, and DC has kept up the tradition in the decades since. There are dozens of Christmas-set Batman comics, and even Batman: The Animated Series has a pair of Christmas episodes, including the fan favorite “Christmas With the Joker.” In Batman #9’s story (simply titled “Christmas”), a man called Bob Cratchit (yes, really) is framed for murder while out Christmas shopping for his son. All that his son (named Tim, of course) wants for Christmas is to have his father back, and so Batman and Robin set out to prove Cratchit’s innocence and reunite him with his son in time for Christmas morning. After tracking down the real killer, Hal Fink, Batman tricks him into a confession by disguising himself as “the Ghost of Christmas Past,” in the form of Fink’s victim. With Cratchit exonerated, he is released from jail and returned to Tim on a snow-covered Christmas Eve.

There’s excellent Christmas atmosphere throughout, with Batman and Robin using snowballs to fight criminals, and the villainous Fink receiving signals from the ringing bell of a street corner Santa Claus posed as a lookout. The issue ends on a bizarre note, with Batman and Robin discussing how Santa Claus isn’t real, but that “if we believe in the spirit he stands for — good cheer, unselfishness, and love of fellow man” it can be like Santa Claus is real. A wonderful sentiment, though less-so when you remember that at this time, comic books were for kids: at least one horrified young reader learned the truth about Santa Claus from Batman.

What Makes The Copy Batman #9 On Auction Is So Rare

Image courtesy of Dc comics.

There are several important notes about the condition of the Batman #9 on auction at Heritage that make its Near-Mint grade more impressive. The first is the issue’s cover, with its striking black background. Black comic covers are notorious among collectors for being difficult to find in high grade, as they are much more prone to blemishes and damage due to everything showing up against the high-contrast color (as anyone who has ever owned a black car can attest). Secondarily, this copy is a “true 9.0,” which in collector parlance, means that it is unrestored. “Restoration” was a once-common, now disliked practice in comic book collecting, where low-grade comics had their condition artificially and cosmetically improved with the replacement or repair of missing or damaged pieces. While it results in drastic aesthetic improvements to the comic, many collectors have come to view it as “cheating,” due to the artificial nature of the improvement. An unrestored 9.0 comic managed to pass between collections for decades without tarnishing, adding to impressive, collection-centerpiece nature of this issue.

Even with this taken into account, the price already attained by the copy on auction at Heritage is surprising, as it is thousands of dollars higher than pricing guides would place its value. It serves as a reminder of the issue’s rarity, as the Overstreet Price Guide’s values for high-grade samples of Golden Age comics are often a “best guess” based on market trends and the most recent sale. Years can pass between copies coming up for auction, making up-to-date estimates of value difficult to accurately assess. That makes auctions like this one exciting to watch as a long-time collector or fan, as you are seeing records set or broken in real time. It also reminds us of how these auctions become record-breakers: collectors desperate own a comic as rare and valuable as a Near-Mint Batman #9 will bid and counterbid each other into a frenzy, unsure if or when they’ll have the chance to own this comic in this condition again. With a week left to bid at the time of writing, the only question left is just how much more this comic sells for than its predicted value.