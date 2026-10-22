This Massive Vintage Boba Fett Figure Has a Working Grappling Hook (And a Price Tag Worthy of a Bounty Hunter)

There are very few names that come to mind before Boba Fett when you’re talking about bounty hunters. The Mandalorian captured audiences with his cool armor in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and has gone on to spawn an entire mythos. The Siege on Mandalore arc of The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett are all a direct result of his brief appearances in the movies and the Star Wars Holiday Special before that. He’s also one of the most popular vintage Kenner figures, with his rocket-firing toy selling for millions of dollars. However, we’re going to be talking about another Kenner variant of the character today, an absolutely massive one.

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In 1979, Kenner released a 12″ action figure of Boba Fett, and Heritage has listed one of them for auction. Currently sitting at $1,031.25 with buyer’s premium, the action figure is an absolute unit, with its large size giving the manufacture enough room to add additional detailing. Besides being one of the most detailed Star Wars figures of the time, this one also includes a few neat features, much like the characters it’s based on. Firstly, his range finder is adjustable, allowing you to pull it down to line up targets. But what’s cooler is that he could fire an actual grappling hook from the missile port of his rocket pack. While these were features that many toys at the time didn’t have, the most impressive thing about it was something a bit more subtle.

Via Heritage Auctions.

Very few action figures at the time went over the 6″ mark; and those that did weren’t very articulated. However, Kenner went all-in on this one, including additional points of articulation at the elbows and knees for increased posability. Not only did this bring the figure closer to its real life counterpart, but also gave collectors more display options. What I personally find interesting is the battle damage that’s featured on the armor. While it wasn’t very visible on the smaller figures, the manufacturer had more space to add this layer of authenticity to it. Costing about $12 to $15 when it launched, this was one of Kenner’s premium offerings at the time. Funny how things have changed since then.

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While these 12″ action figures were nowhere as popular as the regular line, things are very different in today’s collector’s market. For instance an empty box for Kenner’s 12″ line IG-88 sold for over $2,200 a few months ago. Of course, there were a lot of things to consider when ascertaining its value, but there’s no doubt that collectors will pay over and above what most of us would consider to be a decent price for a vintage toy. Coming back to the foot-tall Boba Fett, not only did this action figure represent a new dimension for one of the most popular Star Wars characters, but it also incorporated a level of detailing, features, and articulation that wasn’t the norm at the time. At just $1,031.25 at the time of writing, it’s one hell of a bounty.

Is there a particular size you prefer when it comes to your action figure collection? Let us know in the comments!