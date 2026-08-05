This Spider-Man Comic Introduced His Greatest Rival, and It Also Changed Marvel History Forever

Who is Spider-Man’s greatest rival? Some would say it’s Green Goblin, others would say it’s the unnamed assailant who killed Uncle Ben. It could even be one of the Sinister Six. However, none of these iconic villains harbor the kind of generational hatred and pettiness as one man. He has dedicated his life and career to destroying the friendly neighborhood hero, and even played a big part in forcing Spidey to give up his suit for a while. I’m talking about none other than the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson.

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There are very few haters as dedicated as J.J. Even the likes of Green Goblin couldn’t aspire to reach the level of gaslighting and pettiness that he has over the years. No matter how many times the webcrawler saves the day, J.J. finds a way to twist the narrative against him. This loath-hate relationship started all the way back 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1. Besides introducing J. Jonah Jameson, the landmark issue also featured a detailed retelling of Spidey’s origin story, as well as his first ever crossover. Considering all this, it recently sold for a relatively low price on Heritage Auctions.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Sells For A Surprisingly Low Price At Auction

The significance of this issue cannot be stated enough. While J.J. may be despicable, he’s clearly a fan favorite. His character made it into modern depictions, like J. K. Simmons’ brilliant portrayal of The Daily Bugle lead in Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy, as well as the character’s hilarious podcast rants in the Insomniac games. His relentless yelling and comedic relief fits perfectly into Spidey’s universe. While he’s merely a supporting character, there are few as significant as J. Jonah Jameson.

Another major feature of the issue was that it featured a detailed retelling of the hero’s origin story, which we first learned Amazing Fantasy #15. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 not only told us about the iconic spider bite and Uncle Ben’s death, but also revealed some of his early adventures and troubles after discovering his powers. For instance, facing off against The Chameleon, who also debuted in this issue.

Lastly, the comic was also popular for featuring his first ever crossover with The Fantastic Four. With Aunt May and Peter struggling for money, Spidey thought breaking into the team’s headquarters to secure a job would be a great idea. Unfortunately, he eventually learned that they weren’t in it for the money. This marks the first time the two came together in an issue, followed by a long history of cooperation. In fact, Spider-Man also joined the Fantastic Four for a while after the tragic death of Johnny Storm in 2011’s FF #1.

With so many first appearances and occurrences, The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is a historic issue in the hero’s long history. Considering all this, you’d think it would go for tens of thousands of dollars, but it only managed to secure $7,938.54 at the auction. This is especially surprising after the recent release of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Unfortunately, it was due to the issue not being in great shape, featuring multiple tears, chips, and splits, and an overall rating of VG 3.0. If it was in better condition, you could bet that Spider-Man fans would be willing to pay a lot more for this iconic issue.