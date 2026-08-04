Rare Kenner Aliens Prototype Found, and It’s Being Given Away

For decades, Kenner’s Aliens toy line has occupied a special place in collector circles. While much of the line made it to store shelves in the early 1990s, several planned vehicles and prototypes never reached mass production, becoming the kind of collectibles fans only ever heard about through grainy convention photos and collector lore. Every so often, one resurfaces, but they’re usually destined to disappear back into private collections where few people will ever see them again. That isn’t the case this time.

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3D artist and toy preservationist Funky Maclunkey revealed that he recently completed a full digital scan of an original 1993 Kenner Aliens Dropship prototype after collector Willie Goldman entrusted him with the rare piece. According to Funky Maclunkey’s Facebook post, rather than simply documenting the prototype, the pair decided to release the finished scan files to the public, allowing fans to 3D print their own replica of the unreleased vehicle. And based on the YouTube video below, the months-long project required extensive scanning and editing to faithfully recreate one of the rarest pieces of Kenner’s canceled Aliens line.

A Piece of Toy History No Longer Hidden Away

Image Via Funky Maclunkey

For toy collectors, this is bigger than another prototype resurfacing. It’s a reminder that preservation looks a lot different than it did even a decade ago. The Kenner Aliens line remains one of the most beloved action figure collections of the early ’90s, despite the irony of turning James Cameron’s R-rated sci-fi horror classic into a toy line aimed at kids. Because so few unreleased prototypes survived, discoveries like this Cheyenne Dropship are exceptionally rare. Digitally preserving the vehicle means fans can study every detail without putting additional wear on the original, while making the files available ensures the design itself won’t disappear if the prototype ever changes hands again.

It’s the kind of project that would have been nearly impossible before affordable 3D scanning and printing became commonplace. Today, one collector’s discovery can become something the entire community gets to appreciate.

Some Things Are Too Cool to Keep on a Shelf

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Most rare prototypes disappear into private collections. This one ended up on everyone’s printer. That’s a win for collectors, preservationists, and Aliens fans alike. The original prototype can stay protected while thousands of fans get the chance to build and display a piece of toy history that was never supposed to exist outside Kenner’s design room.

Besides, this is an Aliens Dropship. If there was ever a prototype worth saving from disappearing into history, this is it. You don’t nuke this site from orbit. You back it up, scan every inch of it, and make sure it survives for the next generation of collectors. That’s the only way to be sure. Funky Maclunkey has made the Cheyenne Dropship Files available on their Cult3D page here.

The timing also couldn’t be much better. The Alien franchise is in the middle of another resurgence following the success of Alien: Romulus and FX’s Alien: Earth set to continue expanding the universe. Whenever a franchise finds new life, interest in its history usually follows close behind. That doesn’t just mean movies and comics. It also means the toys, prototypes, and behind-the-scenes artifacts that helped keep Alien alive between releases. For longtime collectors, this Dropship is more than an unreleased toy. It’s another piece of the franchise’s history finding a new audience.