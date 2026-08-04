New LEGO Report Reveals 2 Popular Gaming Collabs Will Be Ending Soon

A new report tied to LEGO has revealed that the brand will soon be retiring two of its ongoing crossovers tied to beloved gaming properties. In recent years, LEGO has started to collaborate much more with different video game franchises. Pokemon, Super Mario, and The Legend of Zelda are perhaps the most prominent crossovers in this regard, with countless others having also come about. Sadly, two of these LEGO themes are now claimed not to be continuing onward, and will slowly begin to get phased out in the months ahead.

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According to @the_brick_news, LEGO has internally canceled its lineup of products tied to Sonic the Hedgehog and Animal Crossing. Back in 2023, LEGO sets associated with Sonic the Hedgehog first began hitting store shelves and have continued to be released at a steady rate since. LEGO then began its collab with Animal Crossing the year after in 2024 and has continued to release new toys tied to the property as recently as this month. Despite the popularity of these sets, though, LEGO is said to no longer have any Sonic the Hedgehog or Animal Crossing toys releasing in 2027, which will lead to those that are currently available being retired.

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Assuming that this report is true, it comes as quite a surprise. Sonic the Hedgehog, in particular, is arguably bigger than ever before thanks to the film franchise that has grown in popularity over the past few years. This movie series is set to continue onward in early 2027, as well, when Sonic the Hedgehog 4 hits theaters. Such a release would seemingly be the perfect opportunity to drive more sales to the LEGO sets that happen to feature Sonic and other characters from the movie, but this apparently won’t be the case.

As for Animal Crossing, its demise is a bit more expected. While the Nintendo series remains an enormous hit, the last Animal Crossing video game that released, which is that of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, made its debut over six years ago. With no new Animal Crossing games seemingly on the horizon for Switch 2, it makes more sense for LEGO to pull the plug on this collab and perhaps replace it with another lineup tied to Nintendo.

Essentially, if you’re a LEGO collector and are interested in any of the current Sonic the Hedgehog or Animal Crossing sets that are available, you’ll want to begin picking them up sooner rather than later. Once these sets do end up getting retired, there won’t be an easy way to get ahold of them in the years to come. While LEGO could always opt to bring these crossovers with Sonic and Animal Crossing back, there’s no guarantee that the sets that are purchaseable now will ever be made again.