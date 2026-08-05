New LEGO Harry Potter Set Officially Announced, And It’s One of the Largest Ever

A new LEGO set tied to Harry Potter has been officially revealed, and it’s one of the largest ever associated with the franchise. For well over 20 years at this point, LEGO has been releasing Harry Potter products that are based on various scenes, characters, and locations seen across the film and book series. Now, as a way of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie hitting theaters, LEGO is gearing up to release one of its biggest sets ever tied to the brand.

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Set to launch next month on September 1st, LEGO will be releasing an enormous “Collectors’ Edition” set based on The Ministry of Magic from Harry Potter. This iconic location is predominantly based on its appearance in the movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which serves as the backdrop for the film’s climax. In addition to featuring many of the most well-known locales in the Ministry of Magic, this set includes minifigs for 14 different characters. These minifigs happen to be for characters such as Harry Potter, Voldemort, Dumbledore, and Mad-Eye Moody, among many others.

As for its cost, The Ministry of Magic LEGO set is going to retail for a whopping $449.99. In total, set version #76476 will come with 3,491 pieces that players will be able to use. Upon completion, the Ministry of Magic will then stand 21 inches tall and will be a little over one foot in width. When judging this set based purely on its piece count, it’s the fifth largest that LEGO has ever released in its Harry Potter lineup.

This New LEGO Set’s Price Is a Big Surprise

This price for the Ministry of Magic set is perhaps the most surprising part, as it’s nearly as expensive as LEGO’s massive Hogwarts Castle that it is currently selling. By comparison, however, Hogwarts Castle has over 6,000 pieces included, which is considerably more than what’s included in the Ministry of Magic. For the two sets to be selling for around the same price (Hogwarts Castle retails for $469.99) is a pretty shocking move on LEGO’s part and might make it that much more of a difficult sell. After all, anyone who would be willing to drop nearly $500 on a LEGO Harry Potter product would likely choose the Hogwarts set over this Ministry of Magic one.

Still, for those who are huge Harry Potter fans, it’ll surely be hard to pass up the allure of this Ministry of Magic model. For those looking to get their hands on The Ministry of Magic LEGO set in advance of its official release date, LEGO Insiders will be able to grab it a few days early on August 29th.