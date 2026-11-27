There are some actors who take on roles they make their own and it becomes impossible for fans to see anyone else in the role. This is true of several stars that have become know for being the face of prominent comic book heroes and villains, such as Hugh Jackman as Wolverine or Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Someone else who has found themselves in that same category is Margot Robbie, who made her debut as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad and reprised the role again in Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s semi-reboot, The Suicide Squad. While her future appearances are more up in the air than ever, fans can get their hands on Harley’s famous baseball bat thanks to Heritage Auctions’ latest memorabilia auction.

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The item in question is the “hero” bat used for close-up shots in Suicide Squad and used by Robbie in several key moments in the movie. With the words “GOOD NIGHT” written across it in red, and several had-written lines, and taped handle, this is a grail item for any fan of either Robbie or her Batman villain counterpart. Although the bat comes with a starting bid of $12,000, you would be having a laugh if you thought that is what it will sell for. Back in March 2025, Prop Store sold a similar screen-used bat in one of their auctions which came with an estimate of up to $24,000 but ended up selling for $63,000. As the price of film memorabilia seems to only ever be increasing, it is likely that this sale will match that amount or push even higher.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Future Is Now Uncertain

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbie’s debut as Harley Quinn became one of the highlights of David Ayer’s often criticized Suicide Squad, which was still a huge box office success earning over $749 million worldwide – the kind of gross that any recent DC movie would have loved to achieve and even Superman struggled to reach in 2025 despite being the big tentpole movie of the revamped DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Robbie’s scene-stealing maniacal performance was enough to get her a solo movie in 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) which managed to earn $205 million despite being impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quinn then returned again in James Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad in 2021. While Gunn previously suggested that he fully expected Robbie to return again as Quinn, his departure from the DCU CEO role has now put this up in the air.

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Regardless of Robbie’s future as the character, her performance as Harley Quinn is one that is going to be remembered for a long time to come. For those who want something more than just her three movies, then this auction is going to make someone very happy with their new piece of the character’s DCEU/DCU legacy if they can be the winning bidder in Heritage Auctions’ sale. For everyone else, there are plenty of replicas out there that can be purchased for reasonable prices, they just don’t come with the same kind of bragging rights that owning the real thing brings. For those interested in DC memorabilia, this is not the only lot available in the huge range on offer, with many Batman and Superman pieces also available including Val Kilmer’s Batsuit and Christian Bale’s Bat Pod vehicle which is expected to sell for somewhere in the region of $1 million. Compared to that, Harley’s bat really is the cheaper option for collectors even if it will still break the bank for most people.

What piece of DC memorabilia would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.