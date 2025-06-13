Hugh Jackman’s Latest Post Has Fans Convinced Wolverine Is in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans are convinced Hugh Jackman is going to return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday after seeing the actor’s latest social media post. On Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself lifting weights in the gym. Off camera, a trainer can be heard guiding Jackman through the workout. When he’s done with the exercise, Jackman turns to the camera and goes, “Ouch,” while the trainer celebrates a job well done. Jackman did not include a caption in his post, raising questions about the context behind the intense workout session. Glancing over the comments section, it’s clear fans believe they think they know what’s in store.

“This is all the proof we need that he’s going to be in either Doomsday or Secret Wars or both,” one commenter posted. Other people referenced Deadpool & Wolverine by telling Jackman he has to play the fan-favorite mutant until he’s 90. Many in the comments section are under the impression this is Jackman gearing up for a Marvel return. Check out the actor’s post in the space below:

Jackman seemingly retired from the Wolverine role after 2017’s Logan, but he came back for last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, teaming up with Ryan Reynolds in the blockbuster hit. Though Deadpool & Wolverine earned positive reviews and grossed over $1 billion worldwide, the futures of both titular characters remain up in the air. Marvel Studios has not announced when Deadpool or Wolverine will be seen next. Reynolds is reportedly developing a new film that would see Deadpool join forces with members of the X-Men team.

Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production, sees the return of several of Jackman’s old X-Men co-stars. Among the 27 actors confirmed for the film so far are Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn, who are all reprising their classic X-Men roles. Also in the ensemble is Channing Tatum, whose Gambit debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jackman could just be working out for his own personal health (it never hurts to stay in shape), but it’s easy to see why fans are connecting the dots to Doomsday. Wolverine is obviously a character that requires Jackman to bulk up, and Marvel has confirmed there are more Doomsday casting announcements to come. With so much about the film being kept under lock and key, MCU fans have been speculating for months about who else could appear. Given that Jackman’s Wolverine has already been integrated into the MCU, he’s one of the more popular names viewers have been theorizing about. With Doomsday sporting several X-Men connections, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wolverine back in the fold — even if Jackman’s playing a variant different from the one seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rumors about Jackman being in Doomsday will likely persist at least until Marvel reveals the rest of the movie’s expansive cast. It’s unknown when that will happen. Marvel Studios is not going to have a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which would have been an ideal venue for such an announcement. Perhaps the next wave of confirmations will come once Doomsday wraps production and Marvel commemorates the milestone with another livestream of chairs (the first one broke records). Whether it’s that or something else entirely, fans will be hoping to see Jackman in the Doomsday cast.