An Original Drawing of Donald Duck By Walt Disney Sold for Mega Bucks

A sketch of Donald Duck drawn and signed by Walt Disney himself has sold at auction for a serious sum of money.

The pencil drawing was sold by Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles last Thursday to unnamed bidders for a just nearly $12,000 — $11,949 to be exact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The undated drawing features Donald, as created by Disney in the early 1930s as a friend of Mickey Mouse, wearing his signature sailor hat. The full page measures 13″ x 17″ but is framed and matted so that the portion featuring the Donald sketch is front and center. Prominent on the sketch is Disney’s block-style signature and both the sketch and signature were authenticated.

In a statement ahead of the auction, Nate D. Sanders auction manager Michael Kirk noted that the find is rare, as Disney was well-known for delegating the work of animation to his team.

“It’s rare to find a Donald Duck illustration hand drawn and signed by Walt Disney himself,” Kirk said. “Disney famously delegated almost all animation work to his team of talented animators, making this piece very unique and collectable.”

The auction of the rare Donald Duck sketch comes soon after the announcement of Mickey: The True Original Exhibition in New York celebrating the iconic mouse’s 90th birthday. That exhibition will feature a look back at Mickey’s origins as well as the character’s long-lasting global impact.

“As Walt said, ‘I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse,’” Bob Chapek, Chariman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products said in a press release. “From The True Original Exhibition to a year-long celebration in our parks around the world, we are honoring the deep connection that families and fans have made with Mickey and Minnie Mouse for nearly a century.”

Disney describes Mickey: The True Original Exhibition as “an immersive, pop-up art exhibition inspired by Mickey’s status as a ‘true original’ and his global impact on popular culture and art. From his beginning in black and white in Steamboat Willie to the technicolor world of more than 100 cartoon shorts, exhibition guests will step into an unforgettable journey of Mickey moments reimagined.”

“We hope guests will enjoy the exhibition’s larger-than-life multimedia art installations, photo-worthy experiences and even a few surprises,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “We’ve partnered with the best muralists, sculptors, artists and designers to create original works that convey Mickey’s optimism and imagination.”

Mickey: The True Original Exhibition will run from November 8, 2018 – February 10, 2019, Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 60 10th Avenue, New York.

What do you think about the price the rare Donald Duck sketch earned at auction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.