Woman Arrested When Caught Trying to Sell Stolen Stroller From Magic Kingdom

For a family whose stroller was stolen during a less than magical visit to Disney‘s Magic Kingdom there’s a happy ending.

A Florida woman is now facing a felony charge of dealing in stolen property after she attempted to sell a baby stroller, car seat, and other items stolen from a family visiting the Disney theme park earlier this month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The adventure began when Dave Diaz and his family parked their stroller to ride on Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid. When they came back after the ride, their stroller — which contained the car seat and diaper bag for their newborn — was gone. Despite assistance from various park staff, the items could not be located.

A few days later, however, Diaz spotted a Facebook Marketplace ad selling a stroller, car seat, and diaper bag as well as several toys that matched the items that had been stolen from the Magic Kingdom. After contacting the sheriff’s office, an undercover investigator contacted the seller, who was going by the name “Amanda Freedom,” and arranged to meet to purchase the items for $650. When the investigator met with Freedom — who was really Winter Springs, Fla resident Amanda Poynor — they were able to match the serial number on the car seat to that of the stolen items. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Poynor was arrested as she was counting the money.

While this caper has a happy ending, it’s not the first time stroller thieves at various Disney parks have been caught trying to sell the stolen items. Earlier this year, Spring Hill, Fla resident Michelle Craig made headlines after surveillance video of her using her young daughter — who was dressed in a Frozen costume — to steal a $1,800 Bugaboo stroller from Disney World went viral. Craig also attempted to sell the stolen stroller online, with the buyer alerting authorities. Craig ultimately turned herself in and faces grand larceny charges in connection to the stroller theft, but it may not have been the first time she had sold stolen strollers and items. Other potentially stolen high-end strollers and designer diapers bags were listed for sale on her Facebook page.