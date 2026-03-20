ComicBook Goes to MegaCon Orlando 2026!

ComicBook isn’t just a website and a podcast; we’re a full-fledged member of the geek community, and we love to show it! That includes being on the scene and covering some of the biggest events and fandoms, like our in-depth coverage of San Diego Comic-Con and its counterpart, New York Comic-Con. However, the ‘big two’ aren’t the only geek-themed conventions out there, and these days, more and more fans are looking to alternative conventions for a more “authentic” experience that the bigger ones have arguably lost.

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MegaCon Orlando has become one such destination for geeks, and for the 2026 convention, we’ve sent our very own Chris Killian down to represent all things ComicBook! As you can see in the announcement promo below, Chris will be hosting multiple panels throughout MegaCon Orlando, including getting to talk to some pretty interesting figures from across fandom.

ComicBook’s MegaCon Orlando Panel & Event Schedule

If you are around the MeganCon Orlando convention this weekend, be sure to catch Chris Killian at the following events:

Friday, March 20th

Hasbro

3PM – Baldur’s Gate II to Expedition 33 – Chris hosts a panel with Jennifer English and Alion Baranova, two gaming actresses who have roles in both Baldur’s Gate III and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Stage 1297 – W304)



– Baldur’s Gate II to Expedition 33 – Chris hosts a panel with Jennifer English and Alion Baranova, two gaming actresses who have roles in both Baldur’s Gate III and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Stage 1297 – W304) 5PM – Frank Welker & Peter Cullen – Chris host a panel featuring THE two iconic voices of the Transformers animated series, Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (Megatron, Soundwave, Rumble Ravage and others). (Stage 1297 – W304)

Saturday, March 21st

Disney+

12PM – Halloween – Chris talks to some veterans of the original Halloween movie (1978), including cinematographer Dean Cundey, editor Tommy Lee Wallace, “The Shape” actor Nick Castle, and actress P.J. Soles, who played teen victim Lynda Van Der Klok. (Stage 712 – W311A)



– Halloween – Chris talks to some veterans of the original Halloween movie (1978), including cinematographer Dean Cundey, editor Tommy Lee Wallace, “The Shape” actor Nick Castle, and actress P.J. Soles, who played teen victim Lynda Van Der Klok. (Stage 712 – W311A) 1:30PM – Colin O’Donoghue – Chris talks to actor Colin O’Donoghue, whose screen credits include the ABC’s fantasy series, Once Upon a Time, the Fox animated series The Great North, Apple’s animated series Luck and Netflix’s Trollhunters series. (Stage 1297 – W304)



– Colin O’Donoghue – Chris talks to actor Colin O’Donoghue, whose screen credits include the ABC’s fantasy series, Once Upon a Time, the Fox animated series The Great North, Apple’s animated series Luck and Netflix’s Trollhunters series. (Stage 1297 – W304) 3:15PM – Diego Luna – Chris sits down with Diego Luna, the star of the acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor. It’s going to be a packed house, don’t miss it! (Main Stage – Chapin 2643)

Sunday, March 22nd

Amblin Entertainment

2PM – Goonies – Chris sits down with actors Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano, who (among their many screen credits) played villains Jake and Francis Fratelli in Richard Donner’s cult-classic, The Goonies. (Stage 421 – W205C)



– Goonies – Chris sits down with actors Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano, who (among their many screen credits) played villains Jake and Francis Fratelli in Richard Donner’s cult-classic, The Goonies. (Stage 421 – W205C) 3:45PM – The Mummy – Chris sits down with cast members of the original The Mummy film franchise, including Brendan Fraser, John Hannah, Patricia Velasquez, and Oded Fehr. Best to hear from them before the next sequel arrives!

Have fun at MegaCon 2026 and give Chris Killian a shout! Talk all things fandom on the ComicBook Forum!