13 Years Ago Today, DC Killed the Best New Batman Character of the 2010s

It’s hard to believe that just a little over a decade ago, we saw one of the most shocking deaths in Batman history. While the Dark Knight and his allies are some of the most well-trained and capable heroes around, the sad truth is that the Bat-Family are human. They don’t have powers or special traits, making them all incredibly vulnerable. As we’ve seen with heroes like Jason Todd, it’s not impossible for a villain to get the upper hand against the Bat-Family’s members and take them out. It doesn’t happen frequently, but tragically, it does happen.

Today marks the anniversary of another Bat-Family death that, while not as iconic as what happened to the second Boy Wonder, was still just as brutal. I, of course, am speaking about the fate that befell the best character to become a part of Batman’s canon in the late ‘00s/early ‘10s, Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian. Damian had only been around for about 7 years, serving as the latest incarnation of Robin. But a war fought between his mother and father ended up claiming Damian’s life in a moment that positively horrified comic book fans everywhere.

On This Day 13 Years Ago, Damian Wayne Died in Batman’s Arms

Grant Morrison’s legendary Bat-Epic came to a conclusion with the second volume of Batman Incorporated. This series largely followed Batman and his expansive team taking on Leviathan, the international terrorist cabal led by Talia al Ghul, Damian’s mother. Talia had made Leviathan out of spite for Batman rejecting her and hoped to use her organization to destroy everything Batman stood for. Leviathan had its hooks in everything, and Talia began making big moves to destroy civilization. But things came to a head in Batman Incorporated #8, when Damian Wayne defied his mother and her sinister plan.

Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham’s story sees Damian enter the fray to stop Leviathan’s agents’ siege on Wayne Tower. Damian believes he can still reach his mother and convince her to stop the madness. But things take a turn for the worse when Leviathan’s most lethal enforcer and Damian’s clone brother, the Heretic, enters the scene. Robin and Nightwing work together one last time to take on the brute, who easily dispatches Nightwing, leaving Damian all by himself to take on the monster. But undeterred, Robin continues to fight.

It’s a valiant effort, as Damian puts everything he has into stopping the Heretic. Unfortunately, he’s completely outmatched. Damian begs his mother to stop, but Talia does nothing as the Heretic stabs Damian through the gut with a sword. From her secure location, Talia sheds a tear for her son. And Batman? He arrives moments too late to do anything as Damian is bleeding out from the fight. Bruce cradles his son’s body as a growing darkness emerges in the Caped Crusader.

Damian’s Death Still Stands Out as a Shocking Moment in Batman History

I remember when this issue came out, and it’s just as hard a read now as it was back then. From the cover that mimics the classic imagery of the “Batman R.I.P” storyline to Damian having a final touching conversation with Nightwing, you know what’s coming. But actually seeing it play out is tough. For all his bluster and skills, Damian was just a kid, and watching him get caught up in a situation like this is tragic. He fights Leviathan’s agents and the Heretic as best as he can, but you know in your heart he can’t win.

While I absolutely hated seeing Damian die, I will admit that I did appreciate how DC let the entire Batman line feel the weight of his death. Bat-Family titles in the following month featured the ‘Requiem’ branding and explored how Damian’s death affected heroes like Batman, Nightwing, and Batgirl. Batman and Robin especially emphasized the psychological toll losing Damian had on Bruce, which naturally led to a storyline of the Caped Crusader’s attempts to resurrect his son. And while Damian did indeed return to the land of the living, it doesn’t make watching him die hurt any less.

I know superhero deaths are a meme by this point. Hell, even when Damian’s death first happened, I was partially sure it’d only be a matter of time before he returned. But that doesn’t diminish the emotional weight of his death in the Bat-Epic. It’s a shocking, heart-wrenching moment that reminds us that the hyper-skilled, incredible little badass we’ve grown to love is just a kid. It’s the gut-punch that helped drive Morrison’s amazing saga to its ultimate conclusion. All that said, I am glad Damian’s alive today, because I’d have hated it if this truly was his final moment.

How did you feel when you first witnessed Damian Wayne’s death? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!