Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Won’t Be Seeing Yuji Again for a Very Long Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for the end of Season 3 in the next few episodes, and it’s likely that fans won’t see Yuji Itadori in action again for a very long time. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 is rounding out its final few episodes slated for the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but the franchise has yet to confirm whether or not the anime is returning for a fourth season. With a date already set for its season finale, there’s not much else that fans will see from this third season in terms of what Yuji is going to be up to.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is now in the midst of the Culling Game tournament, and while the latest episode saw Yuji facing off against Hiromi Higuruma in a huge fight, that’s actually Yuji’s final appearance for a huge stretch of chapters from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. Which likely means the anime won’t be featuring Yuji in the rest of this third season, and it might be years before we see him in a central role again.

What’s Happening to Yuji in the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 9 sees Yuji ending his fight with Higuruma, and it was his first major clash in the tournament. This happens around Chapter 167 of Gege Akutami’s original manga run, and Yuji actually doesn’t appear again until Chapter 199 of the series. That makes for a 32 chapter gap where Yuji takes a back seat to the Culling Game tournament itself. As Shonen Jump fans might know about tournament arcs, there needs to be time focused on each of the other characters in it.

The Culling Game saw Yuji enter the tournament together with Megumi, Hakari, Yuta and Panda, and that means we’ll be seeing each of them taking on their first major opponents in this first phase of the tournament. With Yuji ending his fight, it’s now time to see all of the others in action. But with the third season ending its run in just a few more episodes, it’s going to be even longer before we see all of the other characters getting into their respective fights.

When Is Yuji Coming Back to the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is going to end in just three more episodes, but the anime has not confirmed its plans for Season 4 as of this time. If there is a long wait for the anime’s return, it means even longer before seeing Yuji at the center of the series. There are quite a few cool fights that show off the other characters, but the gap in between seasons is probably going to sting a bit more because Yuji takes such a big backseat in the midst of it all.

But when Yuji does return, thankfully he does take a more central role with the second phase of the Culling Game. That’s also where the series starts to set up for its final arc and final slate of battles, so Yuji is really going to come back swinging when he’s back in action. It’s just unfortunately a matter of waiting to see how long it takes before that actually happens in the anime.

