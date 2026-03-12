This Week’s Highly Anticipated Firefly Announcement Finally Got the Update We’ve Been Hoping For

24 years after Firefly started and quickly ended, Nathan Fillion is getting the crew of the Serenity back together. Over the past couple of weeks, the actor, via the Instagram account of his podcast, Once We Were Spacemen, has been reuniting the main cast of Firefly. The purpose of these has been to tease an announcement that’s coming on Sunday, March 15th, when the actors will be appearing together at AwesomeCon.

Fillion had already visited most of the main cast, going one by one (the videos show him knocking on their door and telling them some variation of “it’s time”). That’s included Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye), and Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb). The one missing was Alan Tudyk, who played pilot Hoban “Wash” Washburne (the final member of the main cast, Ron Glass, who played Derrial Book, sadly passed away in 2016). In the latest reel on Instagram, Fillion confirms Tudyk’s involvement:

It’s not a surprise to see him back, given how close he and Fillion are – including co-hosting the Once We Were Spacemen podcast. Still, given his character died in the movie Serenity, there had been a question mark over his involvement, particularly if this really is going to be a reboot or revival, so it’s a relief to have the confirmation.

Are We Really Getting A Firefly Revival?

There’s long been hope for a Firefly revival of some kind, ideally with the original cast involved, but after Serenity, it never seemed likely to materialize. That movie was designed to wrap things up, since the show was cancelled after just one season, and while it received solid reviews, it didn’t perform at the box office, making just $40 million on a similar budget.

With it having been so long, it’s hard to set expectations too high. There’s a very good chance this is just teasing a bigger cast reunion project, like a 25th anniversary special or table read type of thing, a game, or even just a branding tie-in. What we do know, from the various posts, is that it won’t be a convention, podcast, crossover, or bobbleheads.

Perhaps most intriguing is the video featuring Baldwin, where Fillion tells him that, “It’s about what you’re thinking about.” It’s a risky move to include this level of teasing if it’s anything other than a revival/continuation in some form, whether that’s live-action or animated, because that is, obviously, what everyone is thinking and hoping for.

The confirmation of Tudyk’s involvement complicates a continuation, given his character died in Serenity, but it doesn’t rule anything out either. He could appear in flashbacks/vision sequences, as the voice of a computerized character, or, if it’s an animated series set before Serenity, then Wash could return as normal. The idea of it happening still feels too good to be true but, in an era of reboots and revivals, where even Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back, anything is possible.

Firefly is available to stream on Hulu.

